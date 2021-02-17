 Skip to main content
St. Joseph Catholic School 2nd Quarter Honor Roll
St. Joseph Catholic School 2nd Quarter Honor Roll

A Honor Roll

4th Grade

Harrison Jaycox, Luke Maloney, Gage Whitener

A/B Honor Roll

Colby Armes, Isaac Aseneiro, Mazie Bach, Sophia Beck, Samantha Figueroa, Conner Hardy, Sophia McMann, Macullough Schrum

5th Grade

A Honor Roll

Chloe Runk, Emily Williams

A/B Honor Roll

Jackson Boyd, Reese Busenbark, Ava Cartee, Michaela Grace Goodson, Parker Hendrixson, Jimmy Martin, Audrey Schweiss

B Honor Roll

Gwen Monroe

6th Grade

A Honor Roll

Alexis Cassimatis

A/B Honor Roll

Gus Brockland, Dylan Coleman, Samuel Figueroa

7th Grade

A Honor Roll

Clare Maloney, Remy Williams

A/B Honor Roll

Brock Busenbark, Carson Golden Koppeis, Paige Monroe, Savannah Schafer, Emma Schweiss

8th Grade

A Honor Roll

Lilly Brockland, Alex Cummings, Lily Anna Dowell, Eva Guzman, Kiya Wade, Meredith Williams

A/B Honor Roll

Emma Anderson, Carma Gillespie

