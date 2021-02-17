St. Joseph Catholic School 2nd Quarter Honor Roll

A Honor Roll
4th Grade
Harrison Jaycox, Luke Maloney, Gage Whitener
A/B Honor Roll
Colby Armes, Isaac Aseneiro, Mazie Bach, Sophia Beck, Samantha Figueroa, Conner Hardy, Sophia McMann, Macullough Schrum
5th Grade
A Honor Roll
Chloe Runk, Emily Williams
A/B Honor Roll
Jackson Boyd, Reese Busenbark, Ava Cartee, Michaela Grace Goodson, Parker Hendrixson, Jimmy Martin, Audrey Schweiss
B Honor Roll
Gwen Monroe
6th Grade
A Honor Roll
Alexis Cassimatis
A/B Honor Roll
Gus Brockland, Dylan Coleman, Samuel Figueroa
7th Grade
A Honor Roll
Clare Maloney, Remy Williams