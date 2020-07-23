St. Paul graduates largest class

“See a need, meet a need, is something we must all carry with us for life, and hold in our heart,” Legan said.

Legan’s heartfelt speech was followed by class Valedictorian Remington Ross. Where Legan’s speech had a serious tone, Ross used humor to talk to his classmates for the final time. Apologizing for the brevity of his speech, Ross explained that only three days before graduation, he had returned home from the hospital after having surgery for a collapsed lung. Ross acknowledged that this school year wasn’t what the graduates had expected, but noted that it was only one year, and asked his fellow graduates to make the best out of the many years still ahead.

Ross has an academic scholarship to Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, where he will be studying engineering and participating on the university’s swim team.

Following Ross was the Associate Circuit Court Judge Pat King. Judge King spoke to the students about heroes, courage and love. He told the young adults to have courage to stand for what is right, to take action where action is needed, and to show compassion — love — for others.

“Heroes strive and seek and find. Heroes don’t yield,” King said. “This is the heart we have prayed for you to have. That is the strength we pray for your future.