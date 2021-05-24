St. Paul graduates seven

“Hello everyone, thank you for coming to see my graduation,” Constien said. “I know you’re really here to see all of the graduates who have reached this monumental milestone. I am honored to be valedictorian of St. Paul High School’s class of 2021. Sorry Lane.”

Falch and Constien’s grade point averages were approximately 1/4,000th of a point different from each other.

As Constien continued, he spoke of transferring to St. Paul three years ago as a sophomore. He said that he had no aspiration of becoming class valedictorian at the time, but in the second semester of that year he became friends with Falch and their competition kicked off.

“It has been a fun challenge between the two of us and I am glad we’ve managed to stay friends throughout,” Constien said. “So thank you, Lane, for being such a great friend and not disputing the final results of our competition, or storming the stage with your supporters.”

Constien also commented on the size of his graduating class and the fact that there were only a total of seven students.

“To all seven of us, at least we can always be able to say, I finished in the top seven of my class, as long as you don’t give anymore context beyond that, Constien said. “No one has to know.”