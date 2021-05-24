St. Paul graduates seven

Celebrating four years of achievements, St. Paul Lutheran High School added seven new members to the alumni roster as the class of 2021 participated in the school’s seventh commencement ceremony held Sunday afternoon at St. Paul Elementary School’s Craig Thomas Gymnasium.
Trading in their St. Paul Giants attire for graduation robes and mortarboards, the senior class followed Principal Andy Sherrill for the last time as he led them to their seats in front of a cheering crowd of family, friends and faculty before Pastor Stephan Constien, whose son James was a member of the graduating class, began the ceremony with the invocation.
The senior class and audience were treated to two special speeches — the salutatorian address given by Lane Falch, and the valedictorian address given by James Constien. Although most graduation addresses are somber, message-based, and, at times, filled with clichés, Falch and Constien used humor to define their class standings and to honor their friendship.
As Falch began his address, it seemed to be a typical speech where he thanked his parents, his teachers and his friends for his time at St. Paul. But before long, Falch began introducing a more relaxed tone. He admitted that when he was told he needed to write out his speech in manuscript form, he really didn’t know what he wanted to write.
“I really didn’t know what I was going to write because anyone who knows me at all knows I usually just wing everything I do, especially when it involves school,” Falch said. “I got on the ole YouTube and looked up a lot of different speeches. I really liked some of the concepts, but none of them really felt like they fit me or this class of graduates, so I decided to just go with my own idea.”
Falch commented how many graduation speeches mention that because of the circumstances of 2020, the past school year was not what they had hoped it would be. He dismissed this thought.
“I am here to argue that point for this graduating class, along with St. Paul Lutheran High School.,” he said. “Now, if you didn’t face trial and encounter all new issues in the past year, more power to you, but for the rest of us it was just a bumpy, weird and tiresome year.
"But guess what? We had school. We had sports. We had band, and choir, and FCA and almost everything else that we have always had. We did things not a lot of other schools got to do this year.”
Before finishing his address, Falch left his schoolmates with another important thought.
“Don’t rush yourself through the times you will never get back,” he said.
Concluding his speech, Falch said, “I urge you to take the guidance of Donald Trump. Come on, you all knew I was going to mention him, right? But one quote of his should be something we should all reflect on before our next steps in life when he says, ‘As long as you’re going to be thinking anyway, think big.’”
Playing off Falch’s humorous approach, Constien took the podium and began his address as the valedictorian.
“Hello everyone, thank you for coming to see my graduation,” Constien said. “I know you’re really here to see all of the graduates who have reached this monumental milestone. I am honored to be valedictorian of St. Paul High School’s class of 2021. Sorry Lane.”
Falch and Constien’s grade point averages were approximately 1/4,000th of a point different from each other.
As Constien continued, he spoke of transferring to St. Paul three years ago as a sophomore. He said that he had no aspiration of becoming class valedictorian at the time, but in the second semester of that year he became friends with Falch and their competition kicked off.
“It has been a fun challenge between the two of us and I am glad we’ve managed to stay friends throughout,” Constien said. “So thank you, Lane, for being such a great friend and not disputing the final results of our competition, or storming the stage with your supporters.”
Constien also commented on the size of his graduating class and the fact that there were only a total of seven students.
“To all seven of us, at least we can always be able to say, I finished in the top seven of my class, as long as you don’t give anymore context beyond that, Constien said. “No one has to know.”
Following Constien’s address, the senior class invited faculty member Taylor Portell to deliver this year’s commencement address. During her speech, Portell discussed the lessons each teacher bestowed upon the graduating class. She spoke of each teacher’s dedication and impact that they have had on each every one of St. Paul’s students. But most of all, she told her former students to take the lessons and use them to their benefit.
“Every single one of you has the potential to do great things,” Portell said. “I do not have bad students. It’s time for you to see you the way I do. Change your perspective. See yourself as an adult and see yourself as a success.”
Following Portell’s address, Sherrill presented the Class of 2021 with their diplomas, followed by the playing of the student video that has become a tradition at the school.
Members of St. Paul Lutheran High School graduating class were Olivia Ayers, James Constien, Hannah Davis, Hollie Davis, Rylie Detring, Lane Falch and Kristian Lapusan.