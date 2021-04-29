St. Paul Lutheran School holds cereal rally

The students at St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington gathered in the gymnasium last month to celebrate an accomplishment that would help feed families around the Parkland — they collected more than 2,000 boxes of cereal for donation to area food pantries.

Before delivering the boxes to their final destination, one more important part of the process had to be completed. Eighth-grade members of the Lutheran Junior Honor Association (LJHA) set up the cereal boxes on the floor in a twisty, turning, serpentine pattern across the entire gym floor. With LJHA President Piper Pinkley serving as emcee of the day's event, the students prepared to watch the boxes fall like dominos around the room.

Roaring laughter echoed around the gymnasium as Principal Dustin Murray lightheartedly paraded before the student-filled bleachers, showing off a head full of bright pink hair — fulfilling a promise he had made if students were able to collect the required number of cereal boxes.

Eighth-grade homeroom teacher Nancy Fink, LJHA sponsor, watched as box after box fell in perfect order around the gym, providing a visual feast. The cereal/domino activity was a first for both herself and the school.