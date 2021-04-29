St. Paul Lutheran School holds cereal rally

The students at St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington gathered in the gymnasium last month to celebrate an accomplishment that would help feed families around the Parkland — they collected more than 2,000 boxes of cereal for donation to area food pantries.
Before delivering the boxes to their final destination, one more important part of the process had to be completed. Eighth-grade members of the Lutheran Junior Honor Association (LJHA) set up the cereal boxes on the floor in a twisty, turning, serpentine pattern across the entire gym floor. With LJHA President Piper Pinkley serving as emcee of the day's event, the students prepared to watch the boxes fall like dominos around the room.
Roaring laughter echoed around the gymnasium as Principal Dustin Murray lightheartedly paraded before the student-filled bleachers, showing off a head full of bright pink hair — fulfilling a promise he had made if students were able to collect the required number of cereal boxes.
Eighth-grade homeroom teacher Nancy Fink, LJHA sponsor, watched as box after box fell in perfect order around the gym, providing a visual feast. The cereal/domino activity was a first for both herself and the school.
"We saw it on Pinterest," she said, with a chuckle. "I think they had 600 boxes and that school did it down the hallway. So, we said, 'OK, we can do 600.' Then our principal, Dustin Murray, said he would dye his hair. That got out into the community and we ended up with 2,021 boxes.
"The kids have done everything from designing it, to putting it up, to unloading it and picking it up. They're just a wonderful group of kids using their servant hearts."
Coincidentally— or maybe not so coincidentally — the 2,021 boxes of cereal collected also represents the year the eighth graders will be graduating from the school.
At the end of the activity, three classes were recognized for collecting the most number of cereal boxes. Coming in third place was Ms. Dickinson's second grade class; finishing in second place was Ms. Woodson's sixth grade class; and topping them all in first place was Ms. LaBruyere's kindergarten class.
