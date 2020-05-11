State history offered in virtual programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

History buffs, genealogists, and art and architecture lovers will want to add a few dates to their calendar.

From Missouri's famous artists to how-tos on preserving digital archives, State Historical Society of Missouri, located in Columbia, began on May 6 inviting the public to participate in a variety of free, virtual programs.

The talks, using the popular online-meeting app Zoom, will offer a wide variety of topics, which can be found at https://shsmo.org/events. So far, the calendar contains events for May and early June. Many presentations are offered on two consecutive days, in case one isn't able to view it on the first day it's offered.

May 12 or 13: Introduction to Personal Digital Archives, how to access and preserve digital archives for genealogy and other research

May 26 or 27: 1918 Flu Epidemic in Missouri will also explore how communities in Missouri responded to the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic using primary and secondary sources

May 29: Be Part of the Missouri Bicentennial

June 2 or 3: Architectural Resources at SHSMO