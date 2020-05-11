State history offered in virtual programs

History buffs, genealogists, and art and architecture lovers will want to add a few dates to their calendar.
From Missouri's famous artists to how-tos on preserving digital archives, State Historical Society of Missouri, located in Columbia, began on May 6 inviting the public to participate in a variety of free, virtual programs.
The talks, using the popular online-meeting app Zoom, will offer a wide variety of topics, which can be found at https://shsmo.org/events. So far, the calendar contains events for May and early June. Many presentations are offered on two consecutive days, in case one isn't able to view it on the first day it's offered.
- May 12 or 13: Introduction to Personal Digital Archives, how to access and preserve digital archives for genealogy and other research
- May 26 or 27: 1918 Flu Epidemic in Missouri will also explore how communities in Missouri responded to the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic using primary and secondary sources
- May 29: Be Part of the Missouri Bicentennial
- June 2 or 3: Architectural Resources at SHSMO
Other programs will focus on various collections held within the State Historical Society, including its art collection featuring Missouri master artists George Caleb Bingham and Thomas Hart Benton, as well as the Society’s vast national collection of architectural and landscape architectural drawings and records held at the Kansas City Research Center and part of the digital collection.
The Show Me Missouri Speaker’s Bureau events will continue online in May, as well.
For the safety of our patrons, visitors and staff, all SHSMO research centers, including the Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia, remain temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. News, updates and virtual program events are posted on the SHSMO website and we encourage patrons to use digital resources at shsmo.org.
The Center for Missouri Studies is the State Historical Society’s vehicle for carrying out its mission to promote and disseminate study and teaching of the state’s past. Founded in 1898, the Society collects, preserves, publishes, and makes available material related to all aspects and periods of Missouri history. SHSMO also provides educational programs on the cultural heritage of the state through its research centers in Cape Girardeau, Columbia, Kansas City, Rolla, St. Louis, and Springfield.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!