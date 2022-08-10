Student takes a top spot in national JAG competition

Top 10 in the nation. That’s what Irondale resident Isabella Beck has achieved in a national Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) competition.

She is the daughter of Terry and Donna Beck and is a junior at West County High School.

Beck won third place in Missouri in JAG’s Competitive Events Program in financial literacy, so she qualified to compete at the JAG National Career Development Convention (NCDC) in Dallas, Texas.

She traveled to Dallas recently with Cindy Martin, her JAG teacher, called a specialist, and students and sponsor from Arcadia Valley.

Beck competed at 2 p.m. on the day the group arrived at the national convention.

While at the JAG convention, Beck was able to attend several leadership workshops. She was able to attend one where a fifth-generation lawyer discussed how he started working in the field and shared work experiences.

Beck also gained ideas on how JAG organizations can become more involved in their communities.

When the students weren’t competing or attending workshops, they visited the AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys; dined at area restaurants; visited a museum; and more.

JAG’s Competitive Events Program in which Beck competed is motivational and instructional because it provides guidance and inspiration for students while also setting high goals for achievement. The NCA Competitive Events help encourage students to improve their personal, leadership and employability skills. The goals also help members to understand the value of competition in a market-driven economy; provide them with the chance to refine their skills before transitioning into the workplace; offer a chance to build self-confidence through participation; and recognize outstanding individual and team performance and achievement.

For the financial literary competition, Beck’s financial literary knowledge and skills were assessed through a multiple-choice test. General financial literacy topics included money management, budgeting, saving, borrowing, building credit, setting goals, investing and financial internet safety.

Specifically, Beck answered questions about practical money and basic budgeting skills; money management and living independently; credit and debit card basics; identity and finances protection; credit score control; retirement basics; and financial life events such as buying a car, going to college, renting an apartment or buying a home, elder care, handing the unexpected, health care, landing a job, and family life.

She completed the financial literacy test within a 60-minute period.

Beck said her classes at West County High School helped to prepare her for the national financial literacy competition. She joined JAG as a sophomore by accident. Only sophomores, juniors and seniors can take the class.

“I was trying to get out of Spanish class and JAG was the only option that was available for my schedule,” she said. “I was like, ‘What’s JAG?’”

Now looking back, Beck is glad she made the decision to try out a class she’d never even heard of.

Through her participation in JAG, Beck has been fortunate to meet many professionals who have taught her many things. She’s also learned a great deal from Martin.

“She’s a great teacher who keeps things fun but still structured,” said Beck. “She has great activities. I really enjoy the class.”

She said Martin is the perfect fit for the role as WCHS’s JAG specialist because she thoroughly enjoys leading the group.

“She loves the kids and that’s why she came back to teach [after retiring from Central],” said Beck. “It’s very obvious that Mrs. Martin cares a lot about her students.”

In only a year, Beck said she learned a lot from the class. She not only learned financial and life skills but also acquired leadership skills and “how to have a voice.”

“JAG is all about the students having a voice,” she said, “and that’s really important.”

This year in JAG, Beck will be co-president with Kaylee King. Beck is planning to stay in the JAG program for all three years.

“I hope to learn how to be in the world a little bit better,” she said. “I want to have more confidence in myself and my voice.”

She plans to pursue a master’s degree in psychology. She’s currently in the A+ program. After graduation from high school, she will attend Mineral Area College.

“I wouldn’t have expected JAG to do so much in my life, but it has helped me to grow and mature,” said Beck. “I’ve seen it with other kids, too. It’s cool to see it change other people’s lives like mine.”

She recommends the JAG program to other students.

“JAG is for any student because you can build the curriculum around the students and that’s what it’s for,” said Beck. “The specialists train and learn how to meet their students’ needs.”

JAG was founded in 1979. The program helps students recognize and unleash their potential by ensuring they graduate from high school and prepare to attend college, enter the military or begin a career.

JAG assists young people with succeeding in school and in careers and leads them to productive, rewarding careers. The program is led by a public-private partnership at the national level, comprised of state governors, C-Suite executives from Fortune 500 companies, and national leaders. The organization supports more than 1 million students.