Student wins poster contest

Brandt Kennard, a member of the Central Middle School (CMS) Art Club, is the winner of this year's local Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest, sponsored by the Park Hills Lions Club. The theme for the 2020 contest is “Peace Through Service.”

Since 1988, Lions Clubs around the world have sponsored the Peace Poster Contest for local school and youth groups. This art contest for kids encourages young people worldwide to express their vision of peace.

The Art Club at CMS, sponsored by art teacher Bridgett Anglin Cooper, had 21 participants in this year’s contest. Three other students also received recognition, gift certificates, and a pizza lunch from the club for their completed posters: Ian Scheldberg, Faith Willis and Alyssa Overstreet.

Kennard’s winning poster will be judged with other entries in the SEMO Lions District 24M-1. The winner from the district contest will be awarded a monetary prize and be entered into the Missouri state competition. Finally, the winning U.S. poster will be entered in the international contest competing for the grand prize of $5,000 which will be presented at an awards ceremony at the United Nations early next year. Also, 23 merit award winners from the international contest will receive $500 each.

