Students' art on display at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is excited to restart its Meet the Artists series of art shows for the 2021-2022 winter season.
The September and October show features original artwork from the Arcadia Valley after-school program. This program, as part of a broad and diverse curriculum, teaches the Arcadia Valley youngsters about art and its importance to them.
The “Amazing Me!” exhibition features paintings created by elementary students via a partnership with local teaching artist Pamela Kugel-Rolls and the visual arts nonprofit Tangleworks and Arcadia Valley Schools’ 21st Century After-School Program.
In these self-portrait pieces, students integrate drawing from observation with the exploration of surroundings, activities, weather, likes and dislikes, and imaginings that reveal the unseen side of “me.”
The work in this collection, created during the 2020-2021 school year, represents a sampling of the many wonderful pieces created by students who participated in the program.
On Sept. 11, an opening night reception was held at the historic site to honor the artists who are featured.
"Tanglewood Art and Missouri State Parks are proud to have this exciting art show on display for September and October," Site Manager Bryan Bethel said. "Forty people attended the opening and we heard from the artists about their inspirations and how the opportunity to create art has affected them in a positive way.”
The show will run for the remainder of September and through October seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The first summer Remember When Movie Night at The Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site was a success.
On the last Saturday in August, about 40 people attended a showing of "Sgt. York," a 1941 movie detailing the life and service of the United States most decorated veteran in World War I.
Two of the park volunteers, Duncan Noack and Colton Noack, who are World War I reenactors, were on hand to demonstrate the equipment and uniforms of US soldiers in that war.
“We hosted movie nights at my previous park Harry S Truman State Park and it was always a very popular event for the community," Bryan Bethel, manager at the historic site, said. “We have another movie night scheduled for Oct. 2, 2021, and we are planning to host several movie nights in 2022.”
The October movie night will be "Goosebumps" and will coincide with the parks annual public informational meeting. Every kid who attends the public meeting will get to build a tool box/garden box for their parents.
The Battle of Pilot Knob Reenactment will be Sept. 25-26. They are still looking for historic sutlers and craft vendors. Interested parties can call the historic site at 573-546-3454 or contact Brick Autry at brick.autry@dnr.mo.gov.
To learn more about movie nights and other programs at the park go to MOSTATEPARKS.com find the park and click on the events tab for a complete listing.