Students' art on display at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site

The show will run for the remainder of September and through October seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The first summer Remember When Movie Night at The Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site was a success.

On the last Saturday in August, about 40 people attended a showing of "Sgt. York," a 1941 movie detailing the life and service of the United States most decorated veteran in World War I.

Two of the park volunteers, Duncan Noack and Colton Noack, who are World War I reenactors, were on hand to demonstrate the equipment and uniforms of US soldiers in that war.

“We hosted movie nights at my previous park Harry S Truman State Park and it was always a very popular event for the community," Bryan Bethel, manager at the historic site, said. “We have another movie night scheduled for Oct. 2, 2021, and we are planning to host several movie nights in 2022.”

The October movie night will be "Goosebumps" and will coincide with the parks annual public informational meeting. Every kid who attends the public meeting will get to build a tool box/garden box for their parents.