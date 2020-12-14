Students in the News

Bob Jones University
Naomi Goetz, Farmington, was named to the Chorale, a 41-voice choir comprised of undergraduate and graduate Bob Jones University students from a variety of degree programs. Goetz is a junior majoring in voice performance.
Culver-Stockton College
Paige Ames of Farmington and Allie Hettenhausen of Potosi was among more than 350 Culver-Stockton students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members who spent Aug. 22 volunteering for the 11th annual Everyone Doing More event.
Kaitlyn Conaway, an English education major from Farmington, performed in the fall production of various acts, monologues and scenes Sept. 18-20. She also performed in its production of "The Blind," Oct. 23-31
Azlynn Clay of Desloge was accepted into the incoming class for the fall 2021 semester. Clay, a senior at North County High School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
Georgia Southern University
The Spring 2020 President's List, featuring students who have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester, included Callie and Emily Rohan of Farmington.
Missouri State University
Undergraduate students included on the summer dean's list were enrolled in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and achieved at least a 3.50 GPA on a 4.0 scale: Fredericktown, Joslyn Schott; Farmington, Joshua Moore; Lainey Sanders; Potosi, Hunter Reed.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
Mackenzie Phillips of Fredericktown has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
Westminster College
Meghan Clapp from Mineral Point officially earned a bachelor's degree on May 9.
