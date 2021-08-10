Students in the News

Central Methodist University
Students included on the Spring 2021 Dean's List, which requires a GPA of 3.50 or higher, included: Brittany Dush of Farmington, a sophomore studying religion and church leadership; Joseph Heffron of Blackwell, a junior studying computer science; and Mikayla Kinkead of Fredericktown, a junior studying music ministry.
Culver-Stockton College
Danielle Thurman of Bonne Terre and Kaitlyn Conaway of Farmington were included on the Spring 2021 President's List, having earned a 4.0 GPA in a minimum of 12 credit hours with no grade lower than a C.
Ryan Dempsey of Bonne Terre and Jacob Sullens of Fredericktown were included on the Spring 2021 Dean's List, having earned between a 3.5-3.99 GPA in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.
Drury University
Earning a GPA of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours, Laiken Cash, a student of Farmington Senior High School, and Abby Street, a student of Fox Senior High School and resident of Bonne Terre, were named to the spring deans' list.
Iowa State University
Hailey Weir of Doe Run graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural and Life Sciences Education during graduation ceremonies held at the university May 7 and 8. She was also named to the Spring Dean's List, having earned a GPA of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
MacMurray Foundation & Alumni Association
MacMurray Foundation & Alumni Association recently announced that Lydia Hays of Farmington has been named a MacMurray Scholar for 2021–2022 and will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the MacMurray Foundation & Alumni Association. Hays has received the Nancy Witthoeft Scholarship from the foundation.
McKendree University
Local students on the Spring Dean's List for earning a GPA of 3.60 or higher included Olivia Anderson of French Village and Cole Gerstenberger of Farmington.
Milliken University
Cole Laurence of Farmington was named to the Dean's List at Millikin University for the spring 2021 semester, having earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher in 12 credit hours.
Missouri State University
Students who completed at least 12 credit hours and earned at least a 3.50 GPA during the spring semester included: Megan Blair of Bonne Terre, Aubrey Brewster of Bonne Terre, Lauren Cartee of Farmington, Emma Childress of Farmington, Erin Coleman of Farmington, Kassidy Fox of Park Hills, Cameron Friend of Farmington, Kayla Galczynski of Farmington, Anna Gantz of Farmington, Gwen Layton of Farmington, Emily Layton of Farmington, Tatum Legan of Farmington, Alysa Massey of Farmington, Joshua Moore of Farmington.
Missouri University of Science and Technology
Missouri University of Science and Technology announced the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2021 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Bonne Terre: Chloe Bess, chemical engineering, senior; Parker Bowman, information science and technology, sophomore; Paul Chandler, environmental engineering, senior; Nathan Hambrick, engineering , junior; Nathan Hollock, chemical engineering, senior; Jaden Johnson, chemical engineering, junior; Moira Kane, chemical engineering, senior; Rebecca Lamarr, ceramic engineering, senior; Justin Penn, chemical engineering, sophomore; Tyler Price, engineering, sophomore; Bryce Pruett, engineering management, senior; Jason Slusser, civil engineering, senior; Cameron Stevens, engineering, sophomore; Jordan Stevens, physics, junior; and Logan Whitwell, civil engineering, senior.
Desloge: Les Copeland, engineering, sophomore and Mackenzie Shields, history, senior.
Farmington: Blake Braswell, psychology, senior; Logan Buchanan, engineering, sophomore; Isabela Clubb, chemical engineering, senior; Christopher England, nuclear engineering, junior; James Goodson, computer science, senior; Kyle Halter, applied mathematics, senior; Brenden Kelly, nuclear engineering, senior; Logan Lewis, chemical engineering, senior; Christian Moody, computer science, senior; Morgan Pullen, biological sciences, sophomore; Carter Schaper, engineering, sophomore; Thomas Smugala Jr, engineering, junior; Savannah Stack, business and management systems, junior; Elizabeth Sutherland, environmental engineering, senior; and Hailey Swain, biological sciences, senior.
Ironton: Ethan Jones, aerospace engineering, senior.
Leadington: Charles Cook, chemical engineering, senior.
Park Hills: Mason Labrot, physics, junior and Mackenzie Mills, chemical engineering, junior.
Ste. Genevieve: Calvin Abt, mechanical engineering, senior; Coleman Keeley, electrical engineering, senior; Christian Loida, chemical engineering, senior and Daniel Vaeth, mechanical engineering, senior.
Missouri Western State University
Tycen Gray and Jacob Oyler of Farmington were among 415 students named to Missouri Western State University’s President’s Honor Roll for the 2021 spring semester.
Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the honor.
Notre Dame
Brandon D. Ladd of Farmington, has been named to the dean's list in the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business for outstanding scholarship during the Spring 2021 semester. Students who achieve dean's honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30% of students in their college.
Olivet Nazarene University
Remington Ross of Park Hills was named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List, having attained a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Samford University
Brady Finch of Potosi was named to Samford University's 2021 spring semester Dean's List, having earned a minimum 3.5 GPA out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean's List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Southern New Hampshire University
ShaFawn Hodges of Desloge and Michael Brown of Bonne Terre were named to the Winter 2021 President's List, which recognizes full-time students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 and above from January to May.
Taylor Donovan, Grace Jones and Adam Griffith, all of Farmington, were named to the Winter 2021 Dean's List for the term that runs from January to May. The full-time students earned a minimum GPA of 3.500 to 3.699.
Southwest Baptist University
Graduates on the Spring 2021 graduate and honor roll lists included Whitney Johnson of Farmington, who graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree, and Jack Erbland of Fredericktown who graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree. The Spring 2021 honor roll lists for undergraduate students included Meagan Anderson on the Deans' List and Dorian Woodson on the Trustees' List. Both students are from Farmington. The honor roll also includes Jack Erbland of Fredericktown on the Deans' List. To be listed on the semester's honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at Southwest Baptist University and earn at least a B (3.00 GPA), with no grade below C: Trustees’ List, 3.85-4.00; President's List, 3.70-3.84; Deans’ List, 3.50-3.69; and Honor's List, 3.00-3.49.
Truman University
Spring graduates include: Sara Gale LaChance, Farmington; Evan Benjamin Reeves, Summa Cum Laude, Farmington; Dylan James Toombs, Magna Cum Laude, Park Hills; Sami Richardson, Cum Laude, Ste. Genevieve.
Spring President's List students include: Devin Chau, Kim Ramos, Evan Reeves, Greg Roberts, all of Farmington; Kayli Ballew of Fredericktown; Sami Richardson, Ste. Genevieve. To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 GPA, completing at least 12 credit hours.
Spring Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List students include: Lily Borrego, Ryan Fuemmeler, Alexander Karst, Rebekah Kimpel, Jc Odle, ZuZu Smugala, all of Farmington; Julia Sikes, Fredericktown; Koby Hatfield, Ste. Genevieve. To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester GPA of at least 3.5, completing at least 12 credit hours.
University of Iowa
Molly Manion of Park Hills was named to the dean's list for the 2021 spring semester. She is a fourth year undergraduate student in the UI's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and Creative Writing.
Union University
Addie Steagall of Ste. Genevieve graduated May 15 with a Bachelor of Science in Teaching and Learning.
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy
Kennedy Breakfield of Farmington has been named to the dean’s list at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis (UHSP) for the spring 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
University of Mississippi
Kendall Marie Runzi of French Village was recently named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
Braelynn Grace Moore of Farmington was recently named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
Westminster College
Sophomore Jordan Tinker from Desloge was named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List, which recognizes students who have a 3.60 semester GPA with at least 12 hours completed that semester.