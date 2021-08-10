Students in the News

Remington Ross of Park Hills was named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List, having attained a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Samford University

Brady Finch of Potosi was named to Samford University's 2021 spring semester Dean's List, having earned a minimum 3.5 GPA out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean's List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

Southern New Hampshire University

ShaFawn Hodges of Desloge and Michael Brown of Bonne Terre were named to the Winter 2021 President's List, which recognizes full-time students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 and above from January to May.

Taylor Donovan, Grace Jones and Adam Griffith, all of Farmington, were named to the Winter 2021 Dean's List for the term that runs from January to May. The full-time students earned a minimum GPA of 3.500 to 3.699.

Southwest Baptist University