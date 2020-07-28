Students in the News

McKendree University

Cole Gerstenberger of Farmington was named to the President's List, achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA. Olivia Anderson of French Village made the Dean's List for a GPA of 3.60 or higher. They were both inducted into Chapter 378 of Phi Eta Sigma academic honor society.

Missouri Baptist University

Trevor Bradley of Park Hills has been named as one of two, 2020 recipients of the Missouri Baptist University Scholarships awarded by the Missouri Baptist Foundation (MBF). The MBF will transfer $2,000 into Bradley’s student account at Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur toward his upcoming fall semester enrollment.

Missouri University of Science & Technology

Hailey Swain of Farmington was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Missouri State University