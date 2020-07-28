Students in the News

Arkansas State University
Marla Sproat of Farmington was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Central Methodist University
Joseph Randall Heffron of Blackwell, Mikayla Lynn Marie Kinkead of Fredericktown, Ethan Dean Nuss of Farmington and Hunter Garrison Peirce of Farmington made the Spring 2020 Dean's List.
Iowa State University
The Spring 2020 Dean's List of those who achieved a GPA of 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 9 credit hours of graded coursework included Ste. Genevieve's Jacob M. Brewster, who is studying Agricultural Systems Technology.
Jefferson College
To qualify for the Dean’s List honor, full-time students must achieve a grade point average of 3.25 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) in at least 12 graded credit hours taken that semester. Area students who qualified included: Bonne Terre: Zachary Breakfield Bousquet, Emily Owings; Doe Run: Bryon McCollum; Farmington: Nikki Edgar, Aaron Karow, Stephan Richardson, Alyson Tucker; French Village: Kimberly Hoots; Ironton: Chelsie Rice; Park Hills: Bailee Farmer; Ste. Genevieve: Jadyn Bauman, Geneva Crump, Jamie Jamison, Jessica Martin, Casey Odem, Chloe Propst, Corrine Roth, Vanessa Roth, Sidney Strzelczyk, Theoren Viox; Washington: Samantha Ramsey.
McKendree University
Cole Gerstenberger of Farmington was named to the President's List, achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA. Olivia Anderson of French Village made the Dean's List for a GPA of 3.60 or higher. They were both inducted into Chapter 378 of Phi Eta Sigma academic honor society.
Missouri Baptist University
Trevor Bradley of Park Hills has been named as one of two, 2020 recipients of the Missouri Baptist University Scholarships awarded by the Missouri Baptist Foundation (MBF). The MBF will transfer $2,000 into Bradley’s student account at Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur toward his upcoming fall semester enrollment.
Missouri University of Science & Technology
Hailey Swain of Farmington was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Missouri State University
Students from Bonne Terre who received scholarships for the 2020-21 year include Logan J Blair, Transfer Academic Scholarship; Aubrey Marie Brewster, Hutchens/SGA Centennial Leaders Scholarship and the Provost Scholarship; and Emily Diana Owings, Transfer Academic Scholarship. Farmington students and their scholarships include: Alysa Kareece Massey, Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship; and Madison Nicole Rodgers, Deans Scholarship. Ste. Genevieve students and their scholarships include: Julia Nichole Mcklin, Hutchens/SGA Centennial Leaders Scholarship and Provost Scholarship; Kylie R Samples, A+ Recognition Scholarship; Kyleigh L Sulkowski, Transfer Academic Scholarship.
Notre Dame University
Brandon D. Ladd of Farmington has been named to the spring 2020 dean's list in the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business. Dean's honors represent the top 30 percent of students in their college.
Samford University
Brady Finch of Potosi was named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List. He earned a minimum 3.5 GPA out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!