Students in the News

Bob Jones University

Naomi Goetz, a junior voice performance major from Farmington, was named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List. The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Bradley University

Maxwell McDaniel of Bonne Terre was named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List. McDaniel is majoring in Health Science. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Central Methodist University

Brittany Dush of Farmington, Joseph Heffron of Blackwell and Mikayla Kinkead of Fredericktown were included on the Fall 2020 Dean's List, having earned a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

Columbia College

Ste. Genevieve's Alexis Bova and Lindsey Meyer and Fredericktown's Hadley Twidwell made Columbia College's dean's list for the Fall Semester. To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Culver-Stockton College