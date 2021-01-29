Students in the News

Bob Jones University
Naomi Goetz, a junior voice performance major from Farmington, was named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List. The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Bradley University
Maxwell McDaniel of Bonne Terre was named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List. McDaniel is majoring in Health Science. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Central Methodist University
Brittany Dush of Farmington, Joseph Heffron of Blackwell and Mikayla Kinkead of Fredericktown were included on the Fall 2020 Dean's List, having earned a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
Columbia College
Ste. Genevieve's Alexis Bova and Lindsey Meyer and Fredericktown's Hadley Twidwell made Columbia College's dean's list for the Fall Semester. To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Culver-Stockton College
The following students were included on the dean's list for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester: Kaitlyn Conaway of Farmington; Danielle Thurman of Bonne Terre. Students on the dean's list have earned between a 3.5 and 3.99 GPA and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.
Ryan Dempsey of Bonne Terre was named to the president's list for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester. Students on the president's list have earned a 4.0 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.
Drury University
Abigail Street of Bonne Terre and Laiken Cash of Farmington were included on the Dean's List, earning a GPA of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.
Iowa State University
Hailey Janee Weir of Doe Run, a senior majoring in agricultural and life sciences education, was named to the fall semester 2020 Dean's List, earning a GPA of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
McKendree University
Olivia Anderson of French Village and Cole Gerstenberger of Farmington were named to the Dean's List for earning a GPA of 3.60 or higher for the fall 2020 semester.
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Alyssa Roever of Bonne Terre was included on the fall semester Dean's List, having carried 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.5 to 3.99.
Missouri State University
Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.
More than 5,300 students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list. These local students made the list:
Bonne Terre: Megan Blair, Aubrey Brewster, Matthew Ortmann, Emily Owings
Farmington: Emma Childress, Cameron Friend, Kayla Galczynski, Abby Jent, Olivia Klug, Gwen Layton, Tatum Legan, Alysa Massey, Joshua Moore, McKenna Moore, Emmagyn Parton, Alison Porter, Garrett Thomure
Fredericktown: Kennedy Bumgardaner, Joslyn Schott
Mineral Point: Gabriel Adams
Park Hills: Kassidy Fox
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
Olivet Nazarene University
Remington Ross of Park Hills was named to the dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed fall 2020 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean's list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
State Technical College of Missouri
Local students who achieved the Honor Roll during the 2020 fall semester include: Farmington: H. Gray Krekeler, William Thomure. Ironton: Jacob Inman, David Layton. Ste. Genevieve: Garrett Holt, Brandon Isenman, Drew Metzger, Kaleb Staffen. St. Mary: Ty Brown.
Local students who are eligible for the Dean's List for the 2020 fall semester were full-time students who earned a semester GPA between 3.5-4.0 on a 4-point scale. They include: Farmington: Samuel Hart. Ironton: Logan Pannebecker, Luke Savage, Eli Vandergriff. Ste. Genevieve: Forrest Allen, Jacob Boyer, Kaylee Schmelzle.
Truman State University
President's List students attained a semester 4.0 GPA and completed at least 12 credit hours. They included Legacy Huff of Bonne Terre; Shelby Anderson, Devin Chau, Ryan Fuemmeler, Rebekah Kimpel, Kim Ramos, Evan Reeves, Greg Roberts of Farmington; Kayli Ballew of Fredericktown; Dylan Toombs of Park Hills; Jesse Wren of Pilot Knob.
Students who attained a semester GPA of at least 3.5 and completed at least 12 credit hours included Alexander Karst, JC Odle, ZuZu Smugala of Farmington; Julia Sikes of Fredericktown; Koby Hatfield of Ste. Genevieve.
Fall 2020 graduates included Legacy Grace Huff (magna cum laude) of Bonne Terre; Shelby Anderson (magna cum laude) of Farmington; Blake William Oliver (cum laude) of Park Hills.
Union University
Addie Steagall of Ste. Genevieve was one of 348 named to the President's List for the fall 2020 semester. The President's List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 GPA on a four-point scale. A 2017 Ste. Genevieve High School graduate, Steagall is one of 348 in the fall semester that are full time students and have achieved a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.
University of Mississippi
Students were named to the Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor's Honor Roll. The Chancellor's Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. Students from this area who made the list include Kendall Marie Runzi of French Village and Alexander Joseph England of Farmington.
Westminster College
Freshman Briley Dickerson of Bonne Terre and sophomore Jordan Tinker of Park Hills were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's list, each earning a 3.60 semester GPA with at least 12 hours completed that semester..