Students in the News

Brandon D. Ladd of Farmington has been named to the dean's list in the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business for outstanding scholarship during the Fall 2020 semester. Students who achieve dean's honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30% of students in their college. Kennedy Breakfield of Farmington has been named to the dean’s list at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.