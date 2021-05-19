Students in the News

Blackburn College
Stephanie Peterson of Bonne Terre was named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. Students named to the Dean's List must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher for the semester.
Bob Jones University
Naomi Goetz of Farmington was named to the cast of A Tale of Two Cities and was featured as Female Ensemble in the production. A Junior Voice Performance major from Farmington, she was also named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List which recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 GPA during the semester.
Columbia College
Jacob Whitwell of Bonne Terre and Alexis Bova and Lindsey Meyer of Ste. Genevieve were recently announced to the dean's list for the spring semester. They completed at least 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Fontbonne University
Michaela Mason of Bonne Terre, who is studying for a degree in social work, was named to the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 Dean’s Lists. Kasey Carpenter of Flat River, who is studying for a degree in fashion merchandising, was also named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List, earning a GPA of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the semester.
Hannibal-LaGrange University
Ciera Baker of Farmington and Andrew Hamski of Park Hills were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List, having maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 credit hours of classes.
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Alyssa Roever of Bonne Terre was named to Spring 2021 Honor Roll for full-time students in traditional programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.5 to 3.99.
Oklahoma Baptist University
The President’s Honor Roll included Bonne Terre resident Noah M. Velicer, a management major. The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who achieved a semester grade point average of 3.7 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Southern Virginia University
Brendan Ferris of Bonne Terre was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Southern Virginia University. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
State Technical College of Missouri
Spring 2021 Dean's List released the list of local students who earned a semester GPA between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale: Farmington:William Thomure; Ironton: Logan Pannebecker, Luke Savage, Eli Vandergriff; Ste. Genevieve: Forrest Allen, Jacob Boyer, Kaylee Schmelzle. Full-time students included on the 2021 Spring semester honor roll earned a semester GPA between 3.0 and 3.499 on a 4-point scale. The include: Farmington: Samuel Hart, Harrison Krekeler; Ironton: David Layton; Ste. Genevieve: Garrett Holt, Drew Metzger, Kaleb Staffen.
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis
Mikayla Sherrill of Bonne Terre, Kennedy Breakfield of Farmington and Mackenzie Phillips of Fredericktown have been named to the dean’s list at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester.
University of Iowa
Molly Manion of Park Hills was named to the dean's list for the 2020 fall semester. Manion is a student in the Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and Creative Writing.
University of Mississippi
The following local students are candidates for graduation at University of Mississippi: Jessica Laura Christine Sproat, of Farmington, is a candidate for a B.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences. Alexander Joseph England, of Farmington, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts.
University of Nebraska
Brianna Lynn Speakar of Farmington has been named to the Deans' List for the College of Arts and Sciences for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. Speakar is a junior majoring in biological sciences.
University of Notre Dame
Brandon D. Ladd of Farmington has been named to the dean's list in the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business for outstanding scholarship during the Fall 2020 semester. Students who achieve dean's honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30% of students in their college.
William Woods University
Dean’s List for Spring 2021 requires a full-time student to achieve a minimum 3.6 semester and cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Included on the list were Marina Francis of Farmington, Emily Greif Farmington, Erin Kelley of Bonne Terre; Nathan Maulding of Farmington and Nathaniel Ogden of Farmington.