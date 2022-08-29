Students receive academic awards

Nearly 100 Central Methodist University students were included on the program at May commencement for being honored with diplomas and academic awards.

More than 500 Central Methodist University earned degrees this spring, with graduates from the Fayette and statewide campuses, as well as online, walked across the commencement stage.

Graduates were recognized for academic honors at the ceremony and were treated to a commencement address by former Missouri judge and lawmaker Ted House.

The following local students were among the graduates, listed with their hometown and degree earned:

Sydni Dawn Basler, Ste. Genevieve, Bachelor of Science/Communication Studies

Kendal Lynn Dobbs, Ste. Genevieve, Bachelor of Science in Education/Middle School Education

Alexandria Gibson, Fredericktown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing/Nursing

Marissa Marie Hale, Fredericktown, Bachelor of Science/Business

Joshua Paul Keller, Farmington, Associate of Applied Science/Occupational Therapy Assistant

Kelsey Massey, Park Hills, Bachelor of Science in Education/Elementary Education

Grace Elaine Veach, Bonne Terre, Bachelor of Science in Education/Middle School Education

Each department on campus chose and submitted names of award winners and honorees for the 2021-22 academic year.

The following local students were among those receiving awards and appearing in the commencement program:

Brittany Dush of Farmington, Hern Award for Excellence in Religious Studies.

Mikayla Kinkead of Fredericktown, Helen Puckett Thogmorton Award for Excellence in Music.

Paul Reinert of Park Hills, Swinney Conservatory Outstanding Freshman Award.