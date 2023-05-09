At its meeting held April 1 at the Farmington Public Library, members of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter, NSDAR recognized students from five different high schools for their participation in the 2022-2023 Good Citizen Award Scholarship contest.

Winners of the 2022-2023 DAR Good Citizen Scholarship contest were Zane Anthony West, Potosi; Grace Marie Willis, Central; Brandon Eugene Gruen, Arcadia Valley; Alyssa Freeman; Bismarck; and Avery Wisdom, West County.

Lisa LaComb, chairperson for the Good Citizen Award Scholarship Committee, reaches out to local high school counselors early in the school year for the name of a student to represent their high school.

As part of the contest, each student is required to list their high school and extracurricular activities; tell their future plans; share how they serve their community; and describe why the four qualities of a DAR Good Citizen — dependability, service, leadership and patriotism — are important in their life and relationships. They must also provide letters of recommendation from two close adult associates.

Each student is given a two-hour time limit in which to answer the focus question. This year's focus question was, “How will the essential actions of a good citizen — dependability, service, leadership and patriotism — meet the challenges that America faces in this decade?” Without having prior knowledge of the question, the students write their essay in 550 words or less.

Each student who took part in the contest received a certificate, a Good Citizen pin, and a financial reward.