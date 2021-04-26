Students testify in Jefferson City

Two Farmington R-7 elementary students are hoping to make history this year in their efforts to promote legislation designating the Gateway Arch in St. Louis as the state's official monument.
Lincoln Intermediate fifth-graders Colton Gabel, 10, and Layton Massey, 11, testified in Jefferson City recently at a committee hearing to further a bill containing the naming of the monument.
The story began in December 2019 when Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey of the Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau dropped by Farmington’s Lincoln Intermediate School and had students paint sections of a Missouri Bicentennial Mural to be displayed in Jefferson City.
“We are traveling around the state to get as many people as possible to participate,” Bailey said. “We expect 15-20,000 people to paint on this painting by the time we are finished. There are six million people in Missouri, so 15,000 to 20,000 is a very small number and [this group gets] to be a part of a very small number that participate.”
Horrell explained that the students use a 4-foot by 6-foot panel, but once the project is finished and assembled, the mural will be 12 feet high by 30 feet long and displayed in the Harry S Truman State Office Building in Jefferson City.
The section of the mural completed in Farmington consisted of the Gateway Arch and the Missouri State Capitol.
While they were in town, Horrell and Bailey suggested that Washington-Franklin art instructor Janis Chatman attempt to have the Gateway Arch designated the official state monument.
“We had over 600 students paint on the mural,” Chatman said. “That’s how this came about. That’s why they brought that panel specifically for the Farmington R-7 kids to paint on. They asked if we could do anything to get the arch designated as the state monument.
"I had contacted Rep. Dale Wright last spring and he explained to wait until December when bills are pre-filed. I contacted him again in December and by the next day it was a go. Within a couple of weeks they had a number for the bill and they had a hearing — and it’s on its way.
Gabel shared his thoughts about the arch and his experiences while in Jefferson City.
“This beautiful work of art is in our state that other states do not have,” he said. “We got to tour the capitol. We went to the top of the dome and looked over the whole of Jefferson City. We got to see the governor’s office.”
Massey said the visit had meant a lot to her as well.
“This experience does not come around very often," she said. "I think the St. Louis Arch is a great monument for Missouri because a lot of people think of the arch when they think of Missouri.”
Lincoln Intermediate Principal Matt Boyer believes the role his students have played in creating the mural and pushing for passage of the arch legislation has been "phenomenal."
“I think it was a unique opportunity for our students to participate in the mural painting,” he said. “I think it was fantastic for our students and community in Farmington to be a part of this process for naming a state monument.”
Asked how Gabel and Massey were selected, Principal Boyer humorously said, “Rock, paper, scissors battle.” He then went on to talk about how Gabel and Massey had been chosen for the task.
“Ms. Sarah Buerck [Lincoln Intermediate art instructor] spoke with Ms. Chatman about two quality students here, and knew they had some interest in art, and thought they would be good representation for the school and the district. Their reputation preceded them.”
Offering his impression of Rep. Wright, Gabel said, “He was really nice.” Massey added, “There’s really great food in his office, too. It was amazing!”
