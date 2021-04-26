Students testify in Jefferson City

While they were in town, Horrell and Bailey suggested that Washington-Franklin art instructor Janis Chatman attempt to have the Gateway Arch designated the official state monument.

“We had over 600 students paint on the mural,” Chatman said. “That’s how this came about. That’s why they brought that panel specifically for the Farmington R-7 kids to paint on. They asked if we could do anything to get the arch designated as the state monument.

"I had contacted Rep. Dale Wright last spring and he explained to wait until December when bills are pre-filed. I contacted him again in December and by the next day it was a go. Within a couple of weeks they had a number for the bill and they had a hearing — and it’s on its way.

Gabel shared his thoughts about the arch and his experiences while in Jefferson City.

“This beautiful work of art is in our state that other states do not have,” he said. “We got to tour the capitol. We went to the top of the dome and looked over the whole of Jefferson City. We got to see the governor’s office.”

Massey said the visit had meant a lot to her as well.