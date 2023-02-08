Forty-four school winners will compete Thursday at 6 p.m. in the 2023 MAJHAA District Spelling Bee at North County High School.

Students from the 11 conference schools including Arcadia Valley, Bismarck, Central, Farmington, Fredericktown, Kingston, North County, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, Valley and West County will gather in NCHS’s auditorium to compete for first and second places in the annual spelling competition.

The event is free and open to the public.

Pronouncer Tasha Hennrich and Judge Kate Dillon, both of Farmington, will begin the competition by reviewing the district contest rules. Afterward, competitors will complete a practice round before beginning the competition. The final two spellers in the competition will be declared the 2023 MAJHAA champions and take first and second places.

This year’s spelling bee participants include Mariah Knowles, Caylee Parshall and Lauren Jackson of West County; Keeley Province, Ryleigh Maxwell and Graiden Campbell from Valley; Alex Coleman, Keria Mynatt and Camden Mcillwain of Kingston; Leah Hale, Chloe Belknap and Tia Masters from Bismarck; Adrianna Cain, Kaylee King and Devon Abney of Farmington; Carli Smallen, Landon Bell and Micah Grimes from Fredericktown; Jenna Ramsey, Kase King and Veronica Bowles from Potosi; Shailyn Chimento, Reese Wibbenmeyer and Josef Rottler from Ste. Genevieve; Karli Layton, Conner Hardy and Alexander Bates of Central; Nicholi Burke-Ventimiglia, Nadia Parker and Hattie Vinyard from Arcadia Valley; and Lucas Riggs, Ryker Hall and Andrew Banks of North County.