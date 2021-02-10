 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sullivan named Elks student of the month
0 comments

Sullivan named Elks student of the month

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sullivan is Elks student of the month for Bismarck

Connor Sullivan

 Submitted

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 is proud to announce that Connor Sullivan is the Bismarck High School Student of the Month for February. He is the son of Lisa and Robert Sullivan of Bismarck. 

While maintaining a GPA of 3.51, Sullivan has been named to the honor roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. He has served as captain of both the basketball team and the baseball team, upon which he received Second Team All-District recognition. In addition, he is active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Pep Club, and Student Council.    

After high school graduation, he plans to continue his education by attending college or a trade school. He will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded on May 2.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories February 10 P

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Principal pitches in
Education

Principal pitches in

  • Updated

The need for school bus drivers, both full time and substitute, has increased over the years as requirements have increased and the certificat…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: SRO Whitfield greets NCIS students

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News