Sullivan named Elks student of the month

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 is proud to announce that Connor Sullivan is the Bismarck High School Student of the Month for February. He is the son of Lisa and Robert Sullivan of Bismarck.

While maintaining a GPA of 3.51, Sullivan has been named to the honor roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. He has served as captain of both the basketball team and the baseball team, upon which he received Second Team All-District recognition. In addition, he is active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Pep Club, and Student Council.

After high school graduation, he plans to continue his education by attending college or a trade school. He will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded on May 2.

