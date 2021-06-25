Summer music, theater camps open to students

Registration should be completed online at mafinearts.org. Once students have registered, they should scroll down on the page to find information regarding audition placement instructions. This will help to place students in one of three small-group bands based on their abilities.

Anyone who has questions regarding Big Band Camp should call 573-518-2265 or email mineralareama@gmail.com.

Summer Theatre Camp

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Summer Theatre Camp has been a longstanding tradition at MAC, and it’s something the academy felt was important to continue. But this year’s camp will be completely different from past years because the participants will create a show completely from scratch.

Participants’ various talents will be utilized to create a fun variety show. Students will collaborate, from singing and dancing to writing and instructing.

Theatre Camp takes place July 26-30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A camp performance is set for Friday at 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public.