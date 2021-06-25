Summer music, theater camps open to students

Not one, not two, but three brand new camps are coming to the Parkland this summer.
Big Band Camp
Trumpets, trombones, saxophones and more.
The four-day event takes place July 6-9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
A performance concludes the week-long event on July 9 at 7 p.m. in Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater. The college’s Kicks Band will also perform that evening. This event is free and open to the public.
This event is made possible through partnering with MAC, Mineral Area Kicks Band and Dr. Kevin White, MAC’s music department chair.
Big Band Camp is open to 7th grade students through undergraduates. Students must have at least one year of instruction or be proficient on their instrument of study which can include trumpet, trombone, saxophone, piano, guitar, bass, vibraphone and drums.
Students will attain an educational experience in the areas of big band rehearsing and performing as well as learn about jazz history, improvisation, various styles and more.
Big Band Camp instruction will be provided by professional musicians from the Parkland.
Cost for the camp is $80 and is due upon registration. This includes a special camp T-shirt.
Registration should be completed online at mafinearts.org. Once students have registered, they should scroll down on the page to find information regarding audition placement instructions. This will help to place students in one of three small-group bands based on their abilities.
Anyone who has questions regarding Big Band Camp should call 573-518-2265 or email mineralareama@gmail.com.
Summer Theatre Camp
Summer Theatre Camp has been a longstanding tradition at MAC, and it’s something the academy felt was important to continue. But this year’s camp will be completely different from past years because the participants will create a show completely from scratch.
Participants’ various talents will be utilized to create a fun variety show. Students will collaborate, from singing and dancing to writing and instructing.
Theatre Camp takes place July 26-30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A camp performance is set for Friday at 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Students who are between the ages of 7-18 are eligible to participate. No previous theatre experience is required in order to participate in this camp.
Academy Theatre Director Jason Carr will be assisted by Kala Loughary, an experienced performer who participated in several MAC productions.
Tuition cost is $80 for the week and includes a free camp T-shirt. Students can register at mafinearts.org.
Show Choir Camp
Mineral Fine Arts Academy is partnering with Mineral Area College to offer the Show Choir Camp to area students Aug. 2-6 with rehearsals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A special performance takes place July 6 at 7 p.m. in MAC’s theater. This event is free and open to the public.
Those who are in eighth grade through college are encouraged to participate in this fun, upbeat camp featuring music from the 2016 hit movie “Sing.”
Show Choir Camp will be packed with energetic choreography, beautiful harmonies, solo opportunities and fun costuming. Singers will enjoy singing numerous songs including “I’m Still Standing,” “Hallelujah,” “Don’t You Worry ’Bout a Thing” and more.
Cost is $80 and is due when registering online at mafinearts.org. Participants will receive a camp T-shirt.
For more information, contact MAC Vocal Director Sherry Francis at sfrancis@mineralarea.edu or call Amanda Dement at 573-518-2265 or email mineralareama@gmail.com.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal