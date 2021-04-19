Taking a pie to the face for charity

Three Fredericktown Intermediate School teachers willingly took pies to the face to help the Student Council raise money for the Madison County Salvation Army.

During one of their meetings, the StuCo students learned about many different charities and voted to raise money for the Salvation Army because most of the money stays within the county.

"The student council members were very interested in different charities, and really wanted the money to stay in our community," StuCo Adviser Amber Rice said. "We usually have a Pie in the Face contest in the fall at our annual Round-Up Fundraiser."

Rice said since they were unable to have the Round-Up due to COVID, they decided to have it in the spring instead.

"There was a jar for each staff member," Rice said. "We had 15 staff members volunteer. Students donated their change to the staff member they wanted to receive the pie in the face."

The three lucky staff members who had the most money raised were Shelby Johnson, Erin Embry and Skye Garland.

In the end, the fundraising efforts of the FIS Student Council wound up raising $450 for the Madison County Salvation Army.