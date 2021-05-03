Teacher Appreciation Week being celebrated this week

She reported to work day after day, year after year. But her heart yearned for her dream job.

“God knew I had to go through some stuff first to completely surrender to him,” she said. “I had to seek his word, walk in faithfulness and let him direct my heart and life.”

Fast forward to 2016. Parker was still in the line of work in which she knew she did not belong. She was physically and mentally exhausted. After experiencing an awful Monday, she awoke the next day with an inner voice that told her, “Today is the day! You can quit and you will be alright!”

Parker prayed and asked for a sign. Minutes later, the phone rang. It was a business that wanted to interview her that afternoon.

“I knew that was my sign,” she said.

So without another job lined up, and before the interview even took place, she resigned from her current job.

Parker declined the job from the interview that day because it wasn’t the right one for her. But a few months later, she received two opportunities which let her work and raise her son Kaden with husband John. After quitting her job in January 2016, she had two jobs by March 2016 and had enrolled at Central Methodist University to finally earn her teaching degree.