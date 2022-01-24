Teaching the business side of art

With many workers considering career changes and embracing the work-at-home lifestyle, a free class is being presented at the local community college on how to monetize one's art.

Sukanya Mani, of Ballwin, will be the guest speaker at a one-hour presentation on the basics of the business side of art.

This free event is Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Mineral Area College Theater and is sponsored by the Mineral Area College Art Club and Mineral Area Council on the Arts. It's open to the public and could be informative to anyone pursuing a career as a creative or who might be considering the possibility of using their art as a side job.

Mani said participants will learn about the “business of art.”

“Some of the specifics include pricing your artwork, negotiating your positions, writing efficient contracts, learning about copyright issues, bookkeeping, and filing taxes,” she said. “I will be talking from my perspective as an artist, arts administrator and teaching artist about how I use these skills to better my business.”

Mani was recently a featured speaker for TEDx St. Louis, a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. She is actively commissioned for exhibits featuring her sculptural cut paper pieces and permanent installations of outdoor sculptures in the St. Louis region, Kansas City and Poplar Bluff. Her artwork is a dialogue between visual expression and the science of light, space and gravity.

She has a degree in chemistry and is a visual artist. She started working for St. Louis Volunteer Lawyers and Accountants for the Arts (VLAA) in 2010. When she learned about the basics of contracts, accounting and taxes, it gave her an immediate boost on managing her business. She attended other workshops to gain more information. Then she was contacted by Sue Greenberg, executive director of VLAA, and asked to be a spokesperson for the organization.

As an artist, Mani’s interdisciplinary practice is “rooted in the research of science, philosophy and gender studies.”

“My artworks are abstractions of papercut Tyvek informed by materials, location and the installation process,” said Mani. “Through cutting, transforming and installation, I re-imagine physical two-dimensional entities to create an immersive environment for the viewer to enter and explore.”

Mani’s artwork can be seen on her website at www.sukanyamani.com, and includes a St. Louis International Airport installation. More information regarding the VLAA can be found on the organization’s website at www.VLAA.org.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer to the Daily Journal.

