Big River Chautauqua was welcomed back to Bonne Terre this past weekend with a theme of “The Times They are A-Changin’" and featured historical figures Robert Francis Kennedy, Cass Elliot and Rosa Parks. Attendees ranged from first-timers to those who had been to every event since it began in 1995.

Thursday’s historical figure was Robert Francis Kennedy, the seventh of nine children and the younger brother to former president John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Robert was the 64th attorney general, serving from January 1961 to September 1964, and a senator from New York from January 1965 until June 1968. Coverage of the performance can be found in the weekend edition of the Daily Journal.

On Friday night, the guest scholar was Karen Vuranch as Cass Elliot. Saturday's guest scholar was Sherrie Tolliver as Rosa Parks.

Friday: Back to the '60s

"When the Mama and Papas exploded on the music scene in the mid-1960, they epitomized the counterculture of the day, and were referred to as hippies," Chautauqua master of ceremonies Beth Allen said. "One of the singers in the group, Cass Elliot, was not at all conventional. She was large, brassy and bold and showed young women across America that anyone could be a star."

Allen welcomed Vuranch to the stage as Cass Elliot, July 1974, backstage at the London Palladium, where Elliot just completed two weeks of successful performances.

Vuranch-as-Elliot — all Chautauqua scholars take on the roles of the icons they've studied — walked onto the stage singing "Dream a Little Dream," and the audience all joined in, singing the popular tune.

"You can call me buddy, you can call me pal, just don't call me Mama anymore," Elliot said. "I've left the Mamas and Papas in my past but more importantly I'm getting my life together."

"Elliot" described her past as full of partying, drugs, booze, cigarettes, and diets where she would drop 100 pounds and gain it right back. It was time to start taking care of herself, because she had something important to do: take care of her daughter.

Elliot's childhood was described as "okay," but not easy.

"I was fat since I was 7," Elliot said. "It's not easy being fat. It makes you tough. It makes you independent and I decided I was going to be the most famous fat girl who ever lived."

Right after high school, Elliot took off for New York with the dream of singing on Broadway. She said Broadway didn't have enough room for two fat Jewish women and Barbra Streisand had recently arrived on the scene, so she started singing folk music.

Moving from New York to D.C., then on to Nebraska, Chicago and even the Virgin Islands, Elliot eventually made her way to Los Angeles, where John Phillips, Denny Doherty, Michelle Phillips and Elliot formed The Mamas and the Papas.

"They gave us $5,000 as an advance and a car," Elliot said. "We all rented a house together just off Sunset Boulevard and we had only been there a short time when there was a knock at the door. You will never guess who was there— Liberace. In all his splendor, Liberace. Apparently the house we were living in was for sale and he wanted to look at it, so I showed him around. We were in L.A., we had a recording contract for five record albums, and Liberace had come to call."

Elliot said the first album was fun but John was controlling and demanding. Then things were even worse when Michelle, John's wife and Cass' best friend, was caught having an affair with Denny, the man Cass truly loved and who was John's best friend. The tensions in the band were so high they did not speak to each other off the stage but were still contracted to completed four more albums.

"Our first-ever live concert as The Mamas and the Papas was as the opening act for Sonny and Cher at the Hollywood Bowl," Elliot said. "Eight thousand screaming fans, you couldn't hear yourself think much less sing. We began to do more big stadiums and venues like that and the police would have to surround us and protect us from fans coming at us with scissors trying to cut pieces of our hair and clothing."

These live concerts are when people said Elliot became the star of the group.

"I became the patron saint for every girl who didn't fit in, in high school," Elliot said. "Esquire Magazine said, 'what Barbra Streisand is doing for Jewish girls in the Bronx, Cass Elliot is doing for fat girls everywhere.'"

Elliot said, on stage, the band looked like happy hippie togetherness, but off stage, they were not speaking.

At this point, John was jealous of the attention Elliot was getting and took it out on her by taunting her on stage and saying horrible things about her weight.

"I would not let him get to me," Elliot said. "I have been made fun of all my life because I was fat. I'm not going to let John Phillips see me cry."

Elliot said, around the third album she realized she was pregnant.

"I was over the moon," Elliot said. "I had been told I might not be able to get pregnant because of my weight. I wanted this baby so bad and I didn't want to tell anyone who the father was. It wasn't their business. It's not your business either. It was a one night stand, it wasn't a regular boyfriend or anything. This was the 1960s and if I wanted to raise a baby on my own, I could do it. I didn't have to listen to the establishment or John Phillips, he was crazy. It was something else he couldn't control. He didn't want me to keep it but I told him I would work just as hard as I always did, and I did."

Elliot said, the minute she held her baby girl she was enchanted and from that moment, everything she did was for her daughter, Owen.

"In 1968, we were stunned when Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King were killed," Elliot said. "I remember where I was when I heard about Bobby Kennedy. I was having dinner with my good friend Sharon Tate and her husband Roman Polanski."

Then in 1969, Elliot was stunned once again to find out her friend Sharon and others at her house had been killed.

"Sharon was my friend," Elliot said. "I was supposed to be at that party that night."

Elliot was friends with Tate's killer, Charles Manson and, along with his girls, had been to her house dozens of times.

"At first John Phillips was implicated in the murders until they found out it was Charles," Elliot said. "John Phillips and I were both subpoenaed for the trial. It changed everything. We were more suspicious, more careful. I didn't open my house as much as I used to. I really began to look at the world around me."

Elliot said she had never really been involved with politics, other than voting, but at this point she realized she had a responsibility to make her world and the country a better place.

"I would say the country is in pretty bad shape," Elliot said. "But I'm afraid the country would say, 'look who's talking.'"

After The Mamas and the Papas finished their contracted albums, Elliot created seven solo albums and was the first woman to be on the cover of the Rolling Stone.

"I'm on top of the world," Elliot said. "I have so much to live for."

After the performance, the audience asked questions of "Elliot" and Vuranch before ending the night. Vuranch has performed at the Big River Chautauqua several times. In 2015 she portrayed Bella Starr, in 2017 she was Edith Wharton and in 2019 she reenacted Julia Child. When asked if she enjoyed returning to Bonne Terre, Vuranch said she is absolutely enjoying herself and feels like she has come home.

Saturday: Taking a stand by taking a seat

"When you hear the name Rosa Parks, what is the first thought that comes to mind," Chautauqua emcee Beth Allen asked the crowd Saturday night. "The tired seamstress who refused to give up her seat on a segregated bus because her feet hurt? A woman who accidentally made history?"

Parks' act of quiet defiance in 1955 sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, earning her the title of Mother of the Civil Rights Movement. "The true story of this remarkable woman is richer and deeper than many of us know," Allen said. The evening was sponsored as a memorial by the family of Joe and Marietta Layden, who were key players in bringing Chautauqua to Bonne Terre in 1995.

Scholar Sherrie Tolliver took the stage as Mrs. Rosa Louise McCauley Parks, who was waiting, June 1968, to speak to a reporter in Washington D.C. about the poverty campaign.

"I'm looking out at this audience and I'm thinking, my goodness, I'm so happy to be here and see so many friendly faces, and know that we have come such a very, very long way since that day in Montgomery, Alabama, when I was arrested for refusing to give up my seat on the bus," Tolliver-as-Parks said. "It seems like everywhere I go, people want to hear that story and they have their own ideas of what might have happened that day. But the truth is, I was not planning to get arrested and no one had asked me to get myself arrested."

Parks was the leader of the youth group for the NAACP, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. She mobilized the youth group because, after years of working with the adult group, she thought she had a chance with the next generations.

"When I boarded the bus on Dec. 1, 1955, after finishing my day at the department store where I worked as a seamstress and tailor, what I had on my mind was that youth group," Parks said. "I had organized these young boys and girls to go to the city library and request books. Now I know you are thinking, that is the simplest thing in the world, why is this something you need to organize people for. You have to remember, this is Montgomery, Alabama, this is 1955. Negroes were not allowed to check books out of the public library."

Parks said, in order to get a particular book which was not in the "colored library" they had to write a request to the main library and ask if the book could be borrowed.

"This simple act of teaching our young people to question and ask about the absurdity of not being able to borrow a book from the public library was a starting point to get them to understand, if they use their voices, they might be able to make a change," Parks said.

When Parks was arrested after refusing to leave the White-Only section of the bus, she had already been working for the NAACP for 12 years. She was one of only two women in the organization. As one of the only women in the group, Parks was given the job as secretary.

"When you think secretary, you think someone who is just typing and sending letters and making calls. No, when you are secretary for the NAACP, your job is to go out and interview people about things that have happened that the courts will not address," Parks said. "It was almost impossible, it was impossible for a negro to place charges against a white man for anything that he had done to him."

Parks said she documented some horrible crimes and sent the information to headquarters so it could be printed in the papers to the north.

"A lot of people think I was the first person who was arrested for not giving up their seat on the bus, that is not true," Parks said. "In fact, I was the last person in Montgomery for not getting off the bus. There were several women before me and one of them was named Claudette Colvin, who was one of our students and she said 'Ms. Parks taught us about our rights, I don't have to give up my seat.'"

Parks said, unless you lived through it, you cannot understand how humiliating it was to get on the bus, pay your fair and then be forced to get off the bus and go around the back door because you could not walk down the aisle where the seats for the white people were.

"There was a sign that said 'negro section from here back' and once that section filled up, you had to stand," Parks said. "If the front of the bus filled up, they would move the sign back further and make people get up. Not only did you have to get up, as in the case when there was a man standing waiting for my seat, not only was I expected to get up, but all the people in the row were expected to get up because you were not allowed to sit next to or across from a white person."

Parks called it a daily humiliation.

"In the south, a black man in a military uniform was considered an insult," Parks said. "If you had on your uniform and you were walking around in public, in the south, you were liable to be spit on, hit, or killed. In this particular case, a man on the bus who had on his uniform, refused to give up his seat and he was killed. That happened in 1954."

After this act and several women had been arrested, in the summer of 1955, Parks had made up her mind: The next time she was asked to get up, she was not going to do it. That moment came Dec. 1, 1955. The arrest would be what sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which would last 381 days.

"People walked, they rode bicycles, they carpooled," Parks said. "At first, the city thought, 'oh they will stop after a while, we won't pay them any attention.' Then, when the empty buses kept running by, the bus company wasn't very happy about that because they were losing their revenue."

Parks said Dr. Martin Luther King's method of peaceful protest was very important to the cause, even as protesters were violently harassed for walking, the carpool drivers were arrested, or the insurance providers pulled the vehicle insurance. The protesters looked for a peaceful solution.

"It was a long struggle," Parks said. "Dr. King's house was bombed twice, Mr. Nixon's house was bombed, the churches were bombed, people were beaten, one man was killed... but 381 days of walking later, the Supreme Court ruled that segregation was illegal on the buses. It was the day we had hoped for and prayed for, but when it finally happened, everybody took a breath and we went right back to work. Just because the law said that, didn't mean that people were ready to accept it."

Dr. King said the laws are important because it changes how the government works, but it really is going to take changing people's hearts.

"The thing that happened that made me the happiest was the young people," Parks said. "They took that movement and went off running."

Parks said, this was just the tip of the iceberg for the movement. In 1963, King gave his speech. Then, President John F. Kennedy said he was going to pass a civil rights law. He was killed, but his successor, President Lyndon B. Johnson, continued the movement, signing it into law in 1964 followed by the voting rights act in 1965.

"Here we are in 1968, and thanks to those dear men and all those workers who gave their lives, now we have a world where the law says we are all equal," Parks said. "Now we have a country where the law says we can't discriminate. But until people's hearts and minds are changed, the work isn't done."