Three area school districts offering vaccine clinics next week

“I think that's one of the messages we've been really pushing for the past 18 months especially,” she said. “Not only does it protect your child, but it's also for the health of friends, classmates and others in the community, even with our traditional back-to-school immunizations.”

Not only has the community seen an increase in COVID cases, Ragsdale said, the health center has seen more Hepatitis A cases recently. They normally see around one case a month but have seen eight this past month, which she said is unusual. Plus flu season is on the horizon.

“We know that providing the vaccinations is one of the best ways to protect your child,” she added.

If a parent/guardian is unsure of the immunization their child needs, Ragsdale said they can contact the health center or their child’s school or they can check with reliable resources like the AAP or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At the clinics, if the child is under 18, they will need a parent/guardian with them or a signed consent form.

“They do need to be accompanied by someone that can drive them,” Ragsdale said. “We normally do not let students drive afterwards. If they do come by themselves, they do have a waiting period afterwards before they can leave.”