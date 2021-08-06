Three area school districts offering vaccine clinics next week

With the first day of school around the corner, North County, Farmington and West County districts will be hosting vaccine clinics next week.
The clinics, in partnership with the St. Francois County Health Center, will offer required immunizations and the COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer) for those 12 and older.
For North County students, the clinic will be on Monday at the high school during senior registration. The clinic is for eighth to 12th graders and will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.
Farmington Middle School will host a clinic on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Farmington High School will have one on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Friday, West County will have a clinic at the high school from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The St. Francois County Health Center is encouraging all those over the age of 12 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) says it is essential for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” the health center shared on its Facebook page. “And Missouri’s chapter of the AAP encourages all families to schedule their children for the vaccine as soon as possible.”
Director Linda Ragsdale said vaccines are important for preschoolers to college students to protect against certain diseases.
“I think that's one of the messages we've been really pushing for the past 18 months especially,” she said. “Not only does it protect your child, but it's also for the health of friends, classmates and others in the community, even with our traditional back-to-school immunizations.”
Not only has the community seen an increase in COVID cases, Ragsdale said, the health center has seen more Hepatitis A cases recently. They normally see around one case a month but have seen eight this past month, which she said is unusual. Plus flu season is on the horizon.
“We know that providing the vaccinations is one of the best ways to protect your child,” she added.
If a parent/guardian is unsure of the immunization their child needs, Ragsdale said they can contact the health center or their child’s school or they can check with reliable resources like the AAP or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At the clinics, if the child is under 18, they will need a parent/guardian with them or a signed consent form.
“They do need to be accompanied by someone that can drive them,” Ragsdale said. “We normally do not let students drive afterwards. If they do come by themselves, they do have a waiting period afterwards before they can leave.”
The health center also provides vaccinations by appointment by calling 573-431-1947.
They take most insurances and they participate the Vaccines for Children program, which provides them at no cost for those who are uninsured.
There is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mask mandate returns to area county courthouses
On Friday, Presiding Judge Wendy Wexler Horn issued a mask mandate for the 24th Judicial Circuit Courts, which includes St. Francois, Madison, Ste. Genevieve, and Washington Counties.
The mandate, which will take effect on Monday, follows CDC guidance for wearing mask indoors in areas with substantial or high transmission. All four counties are considered areas with high transmission.
According to the order, all persons admitted to the public areas of the St. Francois County Courthouse, Juvenile Facility, Drug Court Office, as well as the Washington County Annex building, will be required to wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth. For the courthouses in Washington (original), Ste. Genevieve, and Madison Counties, the order applies to courtrooms, judicial offices, circuit clerk offices, juvenile offices, and drug court offices.
The order also applies to the Municipal Divisions, including Fredericktown, Farmington, Bonne Terre, Desloge, Leadwood, Park Hills, Bismarck, Iron Mountain Lake, and Potosi.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.