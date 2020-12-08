Three MAC staff receive MCCA awards

Mineral Area College is pleased to recognize the following award winners who were honored at the annual Missouri Community College Association Convention, held virtually last month.

Technology Innovation Award

Associate Professor of Music—Jazz Studies Dr. Bennett Wood received this year’s Technology Innovation Award, which recognizes the creative use of technology in the classroom.

Wood was honored for his efforts to facilitate a MAC Jazz Ensemble "performance" despite the pandemic forcing the closure of the campus last spring. Wood created a synchronized performance by merging individual tracks that students had recorded using what technology they had on hand, i.e. smartphones, home recording equipment, etc. With a little ingenuity and some technical skills, Wood's students were able to create a safe and socially-distanced audio performance, even though they were miles apart in their own homes.

Dr. Wood credits students with the completion of the project.

