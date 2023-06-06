KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Truman State University has released its academic honor rolls for the spring 2023 semester.

Students who received a grade point average of 3.5 or better during the spring semester can now find their honor roll information posted online.

The President’s List, for students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average, can be accessed at truman.edu/honors/spring-2023-presidents-list. The Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List, featuring students with a grade point average between 3.50-3.99, can be found at truman.edu/honors/spring-2023-vice-president-for-academic-affairs-list.

To qualify for either list, a student must be an undergraduate and complete at least 12 hours of credit during the semester.

Lists are organized by state and hometown. Hometowns are based upon the permanent address given to the University by the student. Students who have requested a directory hold on their information are not included on the lists. Any questions regarding student eligibility for inclusion on the lists can be directed to the Academic Affairs Office at (660) 785-4105.

Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university. U.S. News & World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 26 consecutive years, and Washington Monthly ranked Truman as the No. 7 master’s university in the nation.

The list of Parkland students and their hometowns include:

Bismarck, President's List: Dakotah Mandina

Bonne Terre, President's List: Cole Mullins

Cadet, President's List: Laura Haarmann

Doe Run, Vice President of Academic Affairs List: Heather Beard

Farmington, President's List: Dreston Hoffman, Breanna Mathes

Farmington, Vice President of Academic Affairs List: Lily Borrego, Kate Howard, Alexander Karst, Caitlyn Mabry, JC Odle

Ironton, Vice President of Academic Affairs List: Hannah Helvey

Ste. Genevieve, President's List: Mary Roth, Alexandria Werner