Truman State University, founded in 1867 in Kirksville, recently released its honors lists for the 2022 fall semester.

To qualify for the President’s List, an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 grade point average and must complete at least 12 credit hours. Local students who achieved that honor include:

Cadet: Laura Haarmann

Farmington: Alexander Karst, Rebekah Kimpel and Caitlyn Mabry

Ste. Genevieve: Mary Roth and Alexandria Werner

The Fall 2022 Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List includes students who attained a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 and completed at least 12 credit hours. Local students included:

Bonne Terre: Cole Mullins

Doe Run: Heather Beard

Farmington: Lily Borrego, Ryan Fuemmeler, Kyle Hatch, Dreston Hoffman, Kate Howard, Clayton Komar, Matt McElrath, JC Odle, Parker Shinn, Lance Stotler

Ironton: Hannah Helvey

Ste. Genevieve: Vela Lightle, Shelby Manes