Truman State University has released the names of students who graduated during fall commencement ceremonies, Dec 17.

Students who graduated with honors will have that distinction noted by their names. Cum laude recognizes those who earned a grade point average between 3.50-3.74. Magna cum laude is for graduates with a grade point average between 3.75-3.89. Summa cum laude honors graduates with a grade point average above 3.9.

Master’s degree recipients will have that distinction noted by their names.

Desloge, Legacy Grace Huff, Master of Arts

Doe Run, Hali Marie Boyd

Farmington, Rebekah Kimpel, Cum Laude

Fredericktown, Julia Sikes, Master of Arts in Education

