 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Truman State University announces student honors

  • 0
Truman State University

Truman State University, based in Kirksville, recently released lists that show many of its students from the Parkland have, this spring, graduated or been included on the President's and Vice President's honor roll lists.

Graduation

Those graduating cum laude have earned a GPA between 3.5-3.74. Magna cum laude is for graduates with a GPA between 3.75-3.89. Summa cum laude honors graduates with a GPA above 3.9. Ceremonies were held May 7.

From Farmington, graduates are Emily Rose Barnhouse; Devin Chau, summa cum laude; Lysida Marie Matheny with a master's degree; JC Michael Odle; Kimberly Ramos, summa cum laude; Gregory Dalton Roberts, magna cu laude; ZuZu Dolores Smugala, cum laude; and Gracie Lynn Trokey.

From Park Hills, Blake William Oliver graduated with a master's degree in education.

People are also reading…

President's List

Those from the local area who made the Spring 2022 President’s List are undergraduate students who attained a semester 4.0 GPA and completed at least 12 credit hours. They include:

From Farmington: Devin Chau, Ryan Fuemmeler, Caitlyn Mabry, Kim Ramos, Greg Roberts. From Ste. Genevieve, Koby Hatfield and Alexandria Werner.

Vice President's List

Students from the Parkland who qualified for the Spring 2022 Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List attained a semester GPA of at least 3.5 and completed at least 12 credit hours. That list includes:

From Bismarck, Dakotah Mandina. From Bonne Terre, Stephanie Vaughn. From Farmington, Lily Borrego, Kyle Hatch, Alexander Karst and JC Odle. From Ste. Genevieve, Vela Lightle and Shelby Manes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News