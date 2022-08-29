Truman State University announces student honors

Truman State University, based in Kirksville, recently released lists that show many of its students from the Parkland have, this spring, graduated or been included on the President's and Vice President's honor roll lists.

Graduation

Those graduating cum laude have earned a GPA between 3.5-3.74. Magna cum laude is for graduates with a GPA between 3.75-3.89. Summa cum laude honors graduates with a GPA above 3.9. Ceremonies were held May 7.

From Farmington, graduates are Emily Rose Barnhouse; Devin Chau, summa cum laude; Lysida Marie Matheny with a master's degree; JC Michael Odle; Kimberly Ramos, summa cum laude; Gregory Dalton Roberts, magna cu laude; ZuZu Dolores Smugala, cum laude; and Gracie Lynn Trokey.

From Park Hills, Blake William Oliver graduated with a master's degree in education.

President's List

Those from the local area who made the Spring 2022 President’s List are undergraduate students who attained a semester 4.0 GPA and completed at least 12 credit hours. They include:

From Farmington: Devin Chau, Ryan Fuemmeler, Caitlyn Mabry, Kim Ramos, Greg Roberts. From Ste. Genevieve, Koby Hatfield and Alexandria Werner.

Vice President's List

Students from the Parkland who qualified for the Spring 2022 Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List attained a semester GPA of at least 3.5 and completed at least 12 credit hours. That list includes:

From Bismarck, Dakotah Mandina. From Bonne Terre, Stephanie Vaughn. From Farmington, Lily Borrego, Kyle Hatch, Alexander Karst and JC Odle. From Ste. Genevieve, Vela Lightle and Shelby Manes.