Truman University announces honor rolls

A number of students from the Parkland area earned accolades for their performance at Truman University in Kirksville.

The Spring 2022 President’s List requires that an undergraduate student attains a semester 4.0 GPA and completes at least 12 credit hours.

The President’s List included, from Cadet, Laura Haarmann; from Farmington, Devin Chau, Ryan Fuemmeler, Caitlyn Mabry, Kim Ramos, Greg Roberts, ZuZu Smugala; from Ste Genevieve, Koby Hatfield, Alexandria Werner.

The Spring 2022 Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List requires an undergraduate student to attain a semester GPA of at least 3.5 and complete at least 12 credit hours.

The Vice President’s List includes, from Bismarck, Dakotah Mandina; from Bonne Terre, Stephanie Vaughn; from Farmington, Lily Borrego, Kyle Hatch, Alexander Karst, JC Odle; from Ste. Genevieve, Vela Lightle, Shelby Manes.