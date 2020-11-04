Trump is the winner ... at West County Middle School

As the world waits to see who the next leader of the United States will be, the decision has already been made at West County Middle School.
Seventh and eighth grade students cast their votes Monday during John Barnett’s social studies classes while students in Pam Clifton and student teacher Hailey Barton’s sixth-grade reading classroom voted Tuesday morning.
The mock election votes were announced Tuesday just before 3 p.m. by intercom by teacher Chris Stroup after 151 students voted building-wide.
For sixth grade, 55 students voted. The results were 71% for Donald Trump and 29% for Joe Biden. In seventh grade, 47 students voted with 55% of the votes going to Trump and 45% to Biden. A total of 49 eighth graders voted, with 86% for Trump and 14% for Biden.
Overall results for all three grades resulted with 107 votes for Trump and 44 votes for Biden. Trump led the election with just slightly more than 70%.
Eighth grader Noah Sansoucie said he voted for Trump “because he’s trying to keep business open.”
Fellow eighth grader Nate Thomas agreed because Trump is “willing to keep businesses open.”
Kenneth Godat, also an eighth grader, said he chose Trump because “he might help us through COVID-19.”
Another eighth-grade student, Ashley Daly, said she doesn’t know a lot about politics but she chose Trump because “I thought it was the best educated decision I could make.”
Sixth-grader Lauren Jackson said she voted for Biden because “he will help to fight COVID-19 by creating mask mandates.”
She said, “He and Kamala Harris will fight for equality for all people, no matter their skin color or nationality.”
Jackson said she believes Biden will also reunite families at the border of the U.S.
Seventh grader Mia Perkins said she decided to vote for Trump because he “is a good president.”
Destiny Menke, another seventh grader, said if she was eligible to vote in the U.S. presidential election, she would have voted for Trump because of his stance on abortion and gun rights issues.
Seventh grader Jimmy Henderson voted for Trump because of the things he has done for the economy and “he gave us a stimulus check.”
Konner White, an eighth grader, said he chose Trump because “he is a good man, and he has done a lot of great things for America.”
White said, “He always speaks his mind no matter what it is, and I have heard greater things about him than Biden.”
Seventh grade student Ryder Barbee said he had two main reasons why he voted for Biden to be the nation’s president.
“I live in a Democratic house, therefore I am a Democrat,” said Barbee.
His second reason stemmed from conversations he and his stepdad have had.
“From what me and my stepdad discuss and me hearing about political arguments, his [Biden’s] way of making laws and the laws that he is making is, in my opinion, better for our country than Donald Trump.”
Ben Sweet, another eighth grader, said he voted for Trump because “he has done a good job being the U.S. President.” He added that Trump has “made our military stronger and does a lot for them.”
Student Makayla Wright said she picked Trump because “he is trying to save our country.”
Oliver White, a sixth grader, listed several reasons why he voted for Trump, including climate change and the pandemic.
But White said he feels “the pandemic has hurt both of their campaigns.”
Sixth grader Briley LaMarr said she felt Trump “is a better president because he is for small businesses and my parents have a small business.”
Landyn Pirtle, sixth grade, voted for Trump because “he will lead us through in this pandemic and keep his promise when he said ‘he will make America great again.’”
“An important issue to me is COVID-19 because of how many people it has wiped out and how fast it’s spreading,” said Pirtle.
Sixth grade student MaKinna Wilkinson said she voted for Biden because “President Trump has said some things that shouldn’t be said.”
Wilkinson gave several reasons for why she chose to vote for Biden, including racism.
“Joe Biden supports most of the things I support,” she said, “plus Joe Biden used to be vice president for eight years. President Trump has been running (the country) for four years, which means Joe Biden has more experience.”
Jaxson Burke, another sixth grade student, said he decided to vote for Trump because “he has helped the stock market tremendously and has been honest. He has done everything we’ve asked and helped us a lot through the coronavirus as well.”
Sixth grader Collyn Misuraco said he voted for Trump because “he has been really good at communicating with us and usually tells us what’s going on.”
Misuraco also said he feels President Trump “listens to our ideas and complaints and he’s trying to do things about our complaints and help our country.”
One eighth grade student, who asked to remain anonymous, said he voted for Biden because “he has a better solution for COVID, which includes slowly reopening instead of everything at once and also supplying more masks and tests.”
The student also listed other issues including racism, minimum wage, poverty, Black Lives Matter, immigration and more for reasons why he voted for Biden.
Regardless of who the students voted for in the mock presidential election, they learned about the importance of voting, expressing their freedom of speech rights, and the overall voting process.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
