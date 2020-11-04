Trump is the winner ... at West County Middle School

“An important issue to me is COVID-19 because of how many people it has wiped out and how fast it’s spreading,” said Pirtle.

Sixth grade student MaKinna Wilkinson said she voted for Biden because “President Trump has said some things that shouldn’t be said.”

Wilkinson gave several reasons for why she chose to vote for Biden, including racism.

“Joe Biden supports most of the things I support,” she said, “plus Joe Biden used to be vice president for eight years. President Trump has been running (the country) for four years, which means Joe Biden has more experience.”

Jaxson Burke, another sixth grade student, said he decided to vote for Trump because “he has helped the stock market tremendously and has been honest. He has done everything we’ve asked and helped us a lot through the coronavirus as well.”

Sixth grader Collyn Misuraco said he voted for Trump because “he has been really good at communicating with us and usually tells us what’s going on.”

Misuraco also said he feels President Trump “listens to our ideas and complaints and he’s trying to do things about our complaints and help our country.”