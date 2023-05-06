Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy Theatre Director Jason Carr and the cast recently wrapped up the hugely successful production of “Mary Poppins.” In fact, the four performances sold out in the days leading up to opening night.

Now, Carr is gearing up for MAFAA’s summer production: “Wizard of Oz.” Auditions take place Sunday at 2 p.m. at Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater.

Anyone who would like to audition on Sunday should have a prepared, one-minute vocal audition and it must be something that can be played through a Bluetooth device or on a CD. The accompaniment must have no vocals.

“Choose a song that best suits your range, vocal style and the character you desire to be,” said Carr.

Those who plan to audition should wear comfortable clothing and shoes that are appropriate for dancing. No crocs, flip-flops or sandals may be worn.

He will have a few scenes already printed for cold reads, and there will also be light choreography as part of the audition.

“Bring a positive attitude, a smile and lots of energy to Sunday’s audition,” he said.

As for the size of the “Wizard of Oz” cast, Carr isn’t certain of how many people will take part in the production.

“There aren’t a lot of large roles in this show, but there is an unlimited number of munchkins, Oz citizens, trees, etc.,” he said. “So, there could be 20 or even 100 (and hopefully somewhere in between).”

He added that the “Wizard of Oz” is his all-time favorite movie and theatre experience.

“I played The Cowardly Lion in the MAC production in 2003,” he said. “The story is such a timeless classic, with amazing characters, beautiful imagery and a pretty strong message. I think the cast and audience are really going to enjoy this one.”

The “Wizard of Oz” performance dates are July 12-16.

After “Wizard of Oz,” the fall productions will be “Harvey” and “Meet Me in St. Louis.”

For questions regarding MAFAA’s theatre productions, contact Carr at mineralareata@gmail.com.