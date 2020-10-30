Turning kids into cars

“The next day, the guys came up with the car, and it was such a moment. Jimmy’s face, when he saw his costume! His eyes were so big and bright, he was so excited. It was the best. They gave the boys everything. They got free sodas, the whole works, they really treated the kids,” she said.

“A lot of people don’t give UniTec the credit it deserves. It caters to the entire county, and creates workers who are the backbone of the American economy. I’m so proud of the UniTec kids and the instructors, they were so good with Jimmy and Patrick. I don’t think everyone involved understands what they’ve done for these kids. It’s been such a touching moment to see everyone get together to make sure these kids have a good Halloween.”

Zolman added that the boys’ grandmother has also been wonderful throughout.

“She has been so supportive over this. They think of Jeff as their fairy godfather,” Zolman said. “And she’s been great about everything. We’re sending her pictures, the boys are going to get to take their costumes home, they can put them on their beds and make car-beds out of them.”