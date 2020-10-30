Turning kids into cars

Sometimes it’s hard knowing what to be for Halloween. And if you’re a kid who’s in a wheelchair, the creative choices could be even more challenging.
For two North County brothers, Patrick Riley, who attends the intermediate school, and Jimmy Riley, who goes to the middle school, UniTec Career Center students and teachers stepped up to help make their costume dreams come true.
This year, they get to be cars.
Angie Zolman is Jimmy’s teacher at the Middle School.
“Every day, I put him on the bus. And while we wait, we watch the cars, we talk about the cars. Jimmy loves cars. He’s actually taught me a lot of stuff about them — so much I call him ‘Hemi Jimmy,’” Zolman said. “We’re a couple of goofballs, I push him around in his wheelchair doing burnouts, he’ll do donuts in front of the principal. We have a good time.”
Jimmy particularly admires one of the teachers’ brand-new sports cars, Zolman said. It looks like a Dodge Charger. The teacher will rev the engine a little, showing off for Jimmy.
“One day, Hemi Jimmy was in class and I asked all of them what they were going to be for Halloween,” Zolman said. “Everyone was talking, excited, but Jimmy got quiet, and I was like, ‘uh-oh.’ So later on, when we were waiting for the bus, I said, ‘Hemi Jimmy, what are you going to be for Halloween?’ And he said, ‘Aw, I dunno. My wheelchair … ugh, I don’t know what would look good with my wheelchair.’”
“I said, ‘Well … you want to be a Dodge Charger?’ And his eyes lit up real big, and he said ‘WHAT?!’ And I thought … uh-oh, now I’m going to have to figure this out.”
Jimmy isn’t the only one who loves cars. Apparently, it runs in the family. His brother Patrick decided he wanted to be a Camaro. Both use wheelchairs to get around, part of living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic condition that attacks the muscles.
Zolman took her new challenge to her husband Tim, a custodian at North County Intermediate School. The Zolmans knew they had to come up with a way to make the brothers’ Halloween dreams a reality. Zolman got in touch with their grandmother, Cindy Riley, who gave Zolman her permission to pursue car costumes for the boys … somehow.
Zolman said she and her husband aren’t exactly the “artsy type.” They tried reaching out to a few businesses for help or pointers, “but they’re covered up, this time of year,” Zolman said.
So she reached out to Jeff Cauley who, before he became director of UniTec this fall, spent time as vice principal at both the intermediate and middle schools. “I said, hey, you know these kids. One wants to be a Charger, one wants to be a Camaro. Can you help us out?” Zolman said. “He sent me an email back almost immediately saying, ‘Let me see what I can do.’”
Cauley said he immediately knew he had to bring in a few instructors to solve this particular puzzle. Construction Technology’s Rob Stacy, Collision Repair Technology’s Billy Smith and Graphic Arts’ Corey Warner put their heads together to figure it out.
“I have the best faculty and staff here,” Cauley said. “I knew they’d come up with something amazing and bring the (UniTec) students into it.”
Stacy said it was a matter of fitting the car body over the wheelchair without restricting the boys’ movement.
“We got the material, Mr. Warner printed out the design, me and some students cut it out, we measured the chair, but we really needed the chair here, so the students came over, we measured for a pattern, made the frame, put it together, then took it over to the school so we could show the instructors how to fasten them onto the wheelchair with Velcro,” Stacy said.
Zolman indicated that was a brief summary of how the UniTec teachers and students approached the project and the boys. She said the boys’ experience leading up to the final fitting was almost as big as the costumes themselves.
“We sent the boys to UniTec one day and they had the time of their lives. They took them to the welding class, the automotive class, they got to push a button to raise a car up and down on the lift, they got to do all sorts of fun stuff. Hemi Jimmy came back with so many fun stories,” Zolman said.
“The next day, the guys came up with the car, and it was such a moment. Jimmy’s face, when he saw his costume! His eyes were so big and bright, he was so excited. It was the best. They gave the boys everything. They got free sodas, the whole works, they really treated the kids,” she said.
“A lot of people don’t give UniTec the credit it deserves. It caters to the entire county, and creates workers who are the backbone of the American economy. I’m so proud of the UniTec kids and the instructors, they were so good with Jimmy and Patrick. I don’t think everyone involved understands what they’ve done for these kids. It’s been such a touching moment to see everyone get together to make sure these kids have a good Halloween.”
Zolman added that the boys’ grandmother has also been wonderful throughout.
“She has been so supportive over this. They think of Jeff as their fairy godfather,” Zolman said. “And she’s been great about everything. We’re sending her pictures, the boys are going to get to take their costumes home, they can put them on their beds and make car-beds out of them.”
Stacy said the whole project “was a very good experience for my kids, they were able to reach out and help someone, which is really what we teach here, too — we don’t just educate students in a trade, we want to educate them in how to be a good citizen.
“That’s what it’s about, seeing people who have a need and figuring out how you can help fill that need, reaching out, and providing assistance.”
