Twelve graduate from MAC Law Enforcement Academy

Twelve students completed the 1,000 Hour Basic Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) program May 5 at Mineral Area College.

Graduates of Class 21-104 include Derek Bainbridge, Park Hills; Ryan Bowyer, Ironton; Justin Eldridge, Ste. Genevieve; Eric Erchien, Bonne Terre; Tara Helferstay, Ellington; Renee Lemons, Festus; McKenzee Moore, Desloge; Chase Prusia, Irondale; Matthew Reever, Doe Run; Kyle Short, Jr., Farmington; Jonathon Thompson, De Soto; and Samuel Wiese, St. Louis.

Since 1994, Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Academy (MACLEA) has provided regional law enforcement training to students interested in achieving a career as a peace officer. Recruits are prepared mentally, physically, ethically, and with proficient skills to perform the police duties at a high level of competency. Throughout the 1000-hour program, students participate in classroom instruction, intense physical training, and live training exercises.

MACLEA is recognized by POST as an accredited training program and consistently attains a 100% employment rate after graduation. Applications are being accepted now for the next class, which begins in August. For more information, visit www.MineralArea.edu or call 573-518-2148.

