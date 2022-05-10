 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twelve graduate from MAC Law Enforcement Academy

Twelve graduate from MAC Law Enforcement Academy

MAC Law Enforcement Academy Class 21-104, clockwise from bottom left: Tara Helferstay, Ryan Bowyer, Jonathon Thompson, Sam Wiese, Chase Prusia, Renee Lemons, Instructor Jason Fitzwater, Administrative Assistant Casey Blumenstock, Academy Director Doug Ruess, Eric Erchien, Derek Bainbridge, Kyle Short Jr., McKenzee Moore, Justin Eldridge, and Matthew Reever.

 Submitted photo

Twelve students completed the 1,000 Hour Basic Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) program May 5 at Mineral Area College.

Graduates of Class 21-104 include Derek Bainbridge, Park Hills; Ryan Bowyer, Ironton; Justin Eldridge, Ste. Genevieve; Eric Erchien, Bonne Terre; Tara Helferstay, Ellington; Renee Lemons, Festus; McKenzee Moore, Desloge; Chase Prusia, Irondale; Matthew Reever, Doe Run; Kyle Short, Jr., Farmington; Jonathon Thompson, De Soto; and Samuel Wiese, St. Louis.

Since 1994, Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Academy (MACLEA) has provided regional law enforcement training to students interested in achieving a career as a peace officer. Recruits are prepared mentally, physically, ethically, and with proficient skills to perform the police duties at a high level of competency. Throughout the 1000-hour program, students participate in classroom instruction, intense physical training, and live training exercises.

MACLEA is recognized by POST as an accredited training program and consistently attains a 100% employment rate after graduation. Applications are being accepted now for the next class, which begins in August. For more information, visit www.MineralArea.edu or call 573-518-2148.

Recording breaking weight loss achieved in new drug trial

