Twelve graduate from St. Paul

While friends and family cheered, St. Paul Lutheran High School finished its 10th year to the joyous sound of “Pomp and Circumstance” as the 12 members of the Class of 2022 crossed the stage to receive their diplomas Sunday afternoon in the Craig Thomas Gymnasium.

Principal Andy Sherrill escorted the seniors to their seats, followed by faculty, staff and members of the school board, prior to Pastor David Schmidt giving the commencement invocation.

After the school choir sang “Hold on to Me,” directed by Cara Robbs, class Salutatorian Garrett Dempsey delivered the day’s first speech.

Dempsey began his speech by expressing love and gratitude to his family. Additionally, he said how happy he was to share the day with his second family – his St. Paul family. He added a little humor to his speech as he chided those in attendance about having to endure another long and boring graduation speech. However, Dempsey quickly added that his speech would not be all that long since there were only 12 people in his graduating class.

The main point of his speech did not focus on his class continuing their education or that his fellow graduates would become world-changers, nor did he spend his time speaking about the great things they will accomplish in the future. Dempsey instead focused on what he considered the best part about attending St. Paul – the friendships he has made over the last four years and how they have all have made a difference in his life.

This year’s salutatorian finished his speech with a quote from Sir Winston Churchill, who said, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts.”

Dempsey’s speech was followed by class Valedictorian Molly Clements who began her address thanking her fellow graduating classmates, family, friends and faculty for attending the day’s ceremony and sharing with her and her fellow graduates their “triumphs, achievements and victories, both individually and as a class.”

During her speech, Clements took time to say “thank you” to someone very special — her father Mike Clements — for always being a shoulder to cry on when things got rough. Clements went on to thank her teachers and family for providing endless support during her time at St. Paul. In addition, she thanked her boyfriend and his family for being her biggest cheerleaders.

Clements acknowledge that while one chapter in the graduates’ lives was closing, they were all anxious about starting the next one. She described how St. Paul gave all the graduates enough pens and paper to write their own stories — and with the love of family, friends and fellow graduates — their stories will become bestsellers.

Clements finished her speech with a challenge for all of those in attendance. “No matter how old you are, never stop working diligently for what you want to achieve. Never stop believing in your capabilities.”

After the valedictorian’s address, Sherrill introduced this year’s keynote speaker, Alexandria Berghaus, who was chosen by the graduating class to speak.

During her final send off, she reminded the graduates that her first year of teaching at St. Paul was also their first year as high schoolers. She mentioned a quote that hangs on the classroom wall of Sarah Folk, another St. Paul teacher. The quote read, “A woman loves most of her own children, but makes every child who needs her love, her own.” She then noted that the young men and women sitting in front of her were her own. She told her former students that from the first day Sherrill asked her to advise “these little freshmen,” that they had been her kids.

After Berghaus’ words of wisdom, the Class of 2022 was awarded their diplomas by the stalwart Duane Giesselmann, who, be it at the high school or grade school, had been a part of every St. Paul student’s academic and spiritual journey for more than 50 years.

After the choir sang one last song, “Say You, Say Me,” by Lionel Richie, and the class video that featured the 12 graduates over the years, teacher Ralph Ogden gave the benediction, and the Class of 2022 was finally able to throw their caps in the air and celebrate their achievement.

Although the graduation ceremony had ended, the class of 2022 was not yet ready to “go gently into the good night.” They clung to each other a little longer than before. They hugged and cried, and for a moment, they let their guard down to express how much each of their friends and classmates meant to them. The graduates finished their special day as Dempsey said — like a family.

Members of the St. Paul Lutheran High School class of 2022 are Candice Allen, Molly Clements, Noah Miller, Aden Nations, Garrett Dempsey, Dorian Gray, Riley Petty, Christopher Roberson, Sabrina Kurtz, Kaedence Lapusan, Emilee Sherrill, and Justin Ziegelmeyer.

