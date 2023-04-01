It was quite an experience for two North County seniors who tried out for a national choir and traveled to Ohio to sing. Olivia Gillam and Hannah Hale can count the trip among their senior-year memories.

Every other year, the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) meets for a national conference in which thousands of vocal and choral music professionals descend upon a city for workshops, clinics, forums and concerts. The conferences include a few national honor choirs made up of students in certain grade levels from all over the country.

This year, the conference was held in Cincinnati Feb. 21-25 and featured four national honor choirs. Gillam and Hale, both altos, were selected for the National SSAA Honor Choir, a group made up of all soprano and alto voices.

Gillam and Hale submitted a four-part recorded audition in late September and found out they were selected for the ensemble in mid-November.

After weeks of working on their music — both on their own and with their director at home— they finally left to meet up with their fellow honor choir members and featured clinician Dr. Pearl Shangkuan in Cincinnati.

According to their North County vocal instructor, Bethanie Ward, Gillam and Hale spent countless hours in rehearsals, preparing musical pieces with the 288 other students from all over the country and their director. Ward said Shangkuan also took advantage of the national platform and had four composers visit the singers during rehearsals to give feedback, talk to the students, and even take pictures and sign autographs. Two of the composers were from South Korea and Ukraine, and two of the songs they sang at their performance were world premieres.

When asked to describe the trip, Gillam said it was "truly the experience of a lifetime."

"Meeting some of the most prestigious choral composers from around the world and having them critique and make music with us is something that doesn't happen daily," she said. "I loved how these composers came in and listened to our practices; they became complete fangirls over us.

"Being able to work alongside famous composers of the music they wrote for you was truly special. I also got to meet so many new people who were on fire for choral music like I am. Nothing will ever compare to the feeling of singing in a mass women's choir made up of the best female singers from all across the nation.”

Hale added that the experience will stay with her well into the future.

“Singing with the national choir was an amazing experience," she said. "I got to work with some of the best composers and directors from around the world, and sing with some of the nation’s best young women. I have grown so much as a singer and I will always be grateful.”