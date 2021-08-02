Two teachers retire from West County

“A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.”
This quote by Henry Adams describes two local science teachers who recently completed their careers together after working for three decades.
Longtime West County Middle School teacher Leah Mills retired May 21. She taught for 26 years at West County and two years at Kingston.
Mills has always loved the outdoors. She also loved school and her science classes. She thoroughly enjoyed having Don Orr as her science teacher because he always made the subject fun.
“I always thought I wanted to do scientific research-type stuff, but I didn’t want to go too far away from home for college,” she said. “After I got into college and started taking some classes, I decide to go into teaching.”
She was working as an elementary school teacher’s aide when a middle school position opened up. She was then hired at Kingston where she was the aide for middle school science and reading. At the time, students switched classes for science, math and social studies but also had a homeroom for reading.
“It was then that I knew I wanted to teach science,” said Mills.
She applied, received an interview and was hired at Kingston.
Mills taught sixth-grade science for two years at Kingston before the teacher from seventh- and eighth-grade science at West County Middle School moved with her husband because he received a different job. Mills took over her position. This teacher was also Mills’ middle school basketball coach, Nancy Neier Johnston.
“I actually got to teach in the classrooms that two of my most influential people [Orr and Johnston] from my school life taught in,” she said. “It was surreal to be able to teach in their classrooms.”
Mills felt she was “in no way as good of a teacher as they were, but I was proud to be teaching in the same classrooms they taught in.”
Reflecting on her nearly 30 years in education, Mills is grateful to Kingston for giving the chance to start as a teacher and to West County for allowing her to teach for 26 years in the district where she attended school as a student and graduated in 1987.
“I’m grateful to West County for allowing me to have Don Orr as a teacher who inspired me to follow my love of science,” she said. “I thank West County for being able to teach with two of my best friends who have become family. I thank West County for giving me a chance to teach with one of my longest lifelong and best friends. I am thankful for being able to be part of my son’s school life, and I am thankful to West County for being able to work with a great group of friends over the years.”
Mills was honored on May 20 with a special surprise retiree ceremony by students and staff at the middle school. Her family, including husband Greg, son Levi, mother Sharon, and other family members attended the event.
Eighth grader Ava Clifton represented the student body and spoke about the many contributions Mills has made in her 26-year career at West County. She talked about the side of Mills that everyone sees.
Then she talked about the side of Mills that most people do not see.
She referred to John Barnett, the seventh- and eighth-grade Social Studies teacher who was suddenly diagnosed with a brain tumor a few years ago.
“When Coach Barnett got sick, Mrs. Mills immediately stepped up on a mission, determined to help raise the most money for him and his family,” said Clifton.
She gave other examples of how Mills helped many others before saying how the school was losing “probably the best and most influential teacher” when she retires.
“We can never thank you for all you have done for all of us here at the middle school,” said Clifton.
Barnett said the best way to describe Mills for him was to have some people enter one’s life for a season while God places others in one’s circle for a lifetime.
“She is one of those people for me,” said Barnett.
He reminded the students that he, too, was one of Mills’ students. He ended by saying Mills’ heart “is as big as the school building,” yet she never flaunted that in front of others.
“The things she has done behind the scenes for our students and staff are unfathomable,” he said.
Teachers Pam Clifton and Sandra Coffman also spoke about Mills at the ceremony.
Afterward, Mills and her family and colleagues were treated to a catered lunch by Pasta House and special cake and cookies made by Joanie Hill.
After lunch, Mills spent time with her guests and colleagues and reminisced throughout the afternoon.
Barb Steel
To teach is to touch a life forever.
That’s what Barb Steel has done for the past 30 years.
She began her career in education at Bismarck, where she taught for eight years. She started teaching seventh- and eighth-grade math and chemistry her first two years at Bismarck. Then she moved up to high school science.
She then taught science at West County High School for the remaining 22 years of her career. She was also the science department chairperson.
“My greatest joy in teaching is watching students solve problems and be involved in authentic learning,” said Steel, “and teaching them how to learn and watching them apply it.”
Steel said, “I love when I see and hear from former students and get to see how they grew into the adults that they are.”
In addition to her teaching, Steel was co-sponsor of the Venturing Club with Mills.
She said, “Being able to share the love of Jesus with my students with Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Bible DAWGS has been so important in my 30 years of teaching.”
Sandra Coffman, one of Steel’s colleagues, said Steel has been the leading force of the science department at the high school.
“She has inspired several students to go into the engineering and science fields,” said Coffman, “and she relates to her students on a level that makes them seek her out after high school for help and support.”
Coffman said Steel’s “big heart and love of the profession have made her an unforgettable and irreplaceable educator.”
Tiffany Bungenstock, a teacher at the middle and high schools, said Steel is "a woman of Steel."
“She is one of the most loyal, Godly women I have ever met,” she said. “She loves selflessly and genuinely cares about the success of every student she has ever taught.”
Bungenstock said Steel holds students to a higher standard and “we are fortunate to see the successful outcomes she has helped guide students to achieving.”
Mills and Steel combined their science skills in 2009 when Steel came up with the idea of doing a Chem Demo Day so her high school students could show younger students some interesting and fun things about science.
That entailed Mills taking her middle school students to the high school to participate in the all-day demonstrations. Two to three students from Steel’s classes per demonstration group picked a science topic and an experiment to research. They found information to use in their explanation for what was happening during the experiments and demonstrations.
Another annual highlight for Steel’s Anatomy class students is traveling to the Practical Anatomy and Surgical Education (PASE) lab, a branch of Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
This hands-on cadaver workshop was guided by a fourth-year medical student. The body which is used for the students to learn was donated to the university for medical students. WCHS students also benefit from this with the medical student’s presentation, which covers the body systems which the high school students spent the school year learning in Anatomy class. The medical student quizzes the students about the various systems, and students are able to ask questions and learn new things about the human body.
Steel started taking students on this trip when she worked at Bismarck. It was around 1997 after she took a week-long teaching workshop herself. Even though she majored in biology and minored in chemistry, she never took Human Anatomy but was teaching it. She took Anatomy at Mineral Area College, taught by Dr. Rhonda Gamble, and learned of this workshop and student experience from that class.
Once Steel saw how excited the students were, how much they surprised themselves with remembering information learned throughout the school year, and saw it persuade some and deter others from the health profession, she knew it was worth the trip every single time.
“The advancement in medical science has been astounding,” said Steel. “New procedures have been discussed each year, and it is amazing how far technology, specifically biomedical engineering has brought us.”
Being in the cadaver lab can cause students to become nauseated, nervous, excited and scared.
“The students typically feel all of those things before and during the lab experience,” said Steel. “I have had students get queasy, but that is good too. It is good to know what your limits are and what you can tolerate.”
Steel said she has never had any students pass out, but after getting queasy they sit out the rest of the presentation.
“This year’s students did extremely well at the lab,” said Steel. “They are a small group and are comfortable with each other.”
She said that helps when the students do not feel they have to “put up a front for each other.”
This year’s trip to the cadaver lab included junior Claire Stevens, who took biology as a sophomore and Anatomy as a junior, and 10 seniors: Xandar McBride, Kamden Walter, Makenzie Roever, Maddy Herrera, Jenna Simily, Jayla Eckhoff, Megan Perkins, Symantha McSpadden, Libby McEntire, Riley Petty and Claire Stevens.
Symantha McSpadden, valedictorian for the Class of 2021, learned about the actual size of human organs and was most surprised by the color of the embalmed body.
“We all have images in our heads of what it should have looked like and it definitely did not look like what I had pictured,” she said.
Overall, she enjoyed visiting the cadaver lab because she was able to ask questions and participate in a hands-on demonstration which is something most people do not have the opportunity to do.
“Even though I did not take Anatomy class with Mrs. Steel, I had the privilege to listen to her lectures and class discussions,” said McSpadden. “I learned a lot and did not realize everything I knew until we were in the cadaver lab.”
She said she was grateful that Steel allowed her to go on the trip for an insightful experience.
Megan Perkins, salutatorian, described the cadaver lab trip as “the coolest field trip ever.”
When she first entered the lab, she was excited and nervous. Then it hit her that the entire experience was about to become very real.
“I learned first-hand the size of everything in the human body,” she said. “We learned about gross anatomy in class, but seeing it in person helped to connect everything. I also learned about implants and how they do a total knee replacement.”
Overall, Perkins said the trip was absolutely incredible, educational, engaging and fun.
She credited Steel with teaching them so many things in Anatomy class.
“Everything we have covered so far this year in class was laid out in front of us at the lab,” said Perkins. “We all knew what our lecturer was talking about and because of this, we were engaged.”
Senior Libby McEntire said she was surprised at the lab’s enormous size and cleanliness.
She was also surprised at how much different the body was as compared to the pig they studied in Anatomy.
“It was a very cool experience,” she said, “and I really enjoyed it, and it makes me want to learn more about the human body.”
McEntire said Steel taught her everything about the human body so she knew exactly what the medical student was talking about when she explained various aspects of the human body.
Makenzie Roever was surprised to learn how small in size human lungs are and also how smoking affects the alveoli in the lungs. She also learned what a healthy brain looks like compared to one with dementia.
“I thought it was a very cool thing to be part of this trip,” she said, “and I thought the presenter did a great job.”
She said this field trip experience has motivated her to possibly do something similar in the future.
“It definitely has me considering my options for a future career more than I ever have,” said Roever.
She said she is thankful for the opportunity to go on this trip because it helped her realize that she could do something similar to autopsies in her future career.
Senior Jenna Simily learned new information about the human organs and various other things in the body that she was not aware of.
“I was surprised that a whole knee can be taken out and a new mold of metal and plastic can be made to work the same exact way,” she said.
“It makes me want to pursue nursing even more now,” said Simily.
Riley Petty was excited to see things she’s never before seen.
“I loved my experience at the lab,” Petty said. “This trip made me sure I want to pursue a career in the medical field.”
In fact, she loved the experience so much that she’s hoping to do it again during her college career.
After the trip concluded and she discussed the experience with her students, Steel said the most important thing they learned this year is that either they are or are not ready to study in the medical field during college.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal