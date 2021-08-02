Two teachers retire from West County

Mills taught sixth-grade science for two years at Kingston before the teacher from seventh- and eighth-grade science at West County Middle School moved with her husband because he received a different job. Mills took over her position. This teacher was also Mills’ middle school basketball coach, Nancy Neier Johnston.

“I actually got to teach in the classrooms that two of my most influential people [Orr and Johnston] from my school life taught in,” she said. “It was surreal to be able to teach in their classrooms.”

Mills felt she was “in no way as good of a teacher as they were, but I was proud to be teaching in the same classrooms they taught in.”

Reflecting on her nearly 30 years in education, Mills is grateful to Kingston for giving the chance to start as a teacher and to West County for allowing her to teach for 26 years in the district where she attended school as a student and graduated in 1987.