UniTec adds teaching program

The ink is dry on the approval from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), giving UniTec Career Center the green light on its new teaching program.
Director Jeff Cauley said so far, six of UniTec’s eight sending school districts — Central, Bismarck, Fredericktown, North County, Potosi and West County— will be sending 23 seniors next year for morning and afternoon programs designed to let them get their feet wet in the world of education.
UniTec Counselor Lindsey Matthews said it’s not too late to enter the program, and adults should consider it, too.
“We do have some vacancies, and we will accept enrollments through August, so if any junior between now and August decides teaching and education might be for them, they can get with their high school counselor and try and get enrolled,” said Matthews.
Adults should contact UniTec if they’re considering entering the world of education, as well, since the G.I. Bill, A+ and Vocational Rehab funding can apply.
“We don’t have any adults who have applied or expressed interest, at this time,” Cauley said. “I’d love it if they would, though. Having adults in with our younger adults brings a maturity and practicality to the classroom, they have a lot of real-world experience to bring.”
Cauley said they’ve ordered the new, DESE-approved textbook, and with an $8,000 DESE grant, a number of technological pieces designed to enhance future educators’ education. They also worked out dual credit agreements with MAC, which will give three hours of credit for public speaking, and Southeast Missouri University, which will give three hours of credit for the Foundations of Education class, plus one hour of field experience.
“So really, they could come away with second hours of college credit,” Cauley said about students who will participate in the program beginning next fall. “Of course, they don’t have to sign up for the dual credit, but there’s a discounted rate they spend on tuition, and normally, the sending schools kick in a percentage, as well.”
The grant also includes new teacher training for the program, so Cauley, Matthews and the program’s instructor, Ann McNamara — poached from teaching English at North County High School -- are attending a conference in May. Before teaching for North County for the last five years, McNamara taught for Fredericktown for 10 years, and also taught at West County before that.
“The teachers in the area who know Ann are excited we have an instructor who knows what they’re doing,” Cauley said. McNamara is taking on some additional certifications herself, such as Family and Consumer Science, required to teach the course.
McNamara said the opportunity to enter a different chapter in her teaching career was too difficult to resist.
“Jeff approached me with it, and it sounded like a great way to redirect the skills I’ve developed over the years. Teaching’s a really important profession, and after this COVID year, I think we’ll see a lot of people leave the profession, for whatever reason,” she said. “It’s been difficult, and I think it’s important for the students who are interested in it, to foster that interest and give them a realistic image of what to expect before they invest a lot of time and money.”
McNamara said assessing one’s own ability to be flexible, responding to ever-changing conditions, is important when considering a career in teaching.
“That’s the biggest thing,” she said. “And embracing technology. I really appreciate Jeff purchasing all this technology, it’s an integral part of teaching, staying up on the latest and using them as effectively as one can.
"My last class I took in college, I typed on a typewriter, so I’ve run the gamut. Technology isn’t a panacea, but it can make teaching more effective.”
Cauley said he hopes to impress on students of the program — or any program at UniTec — that soft and hard skills carry equal weight, but a work ethic is everything.
“You hear all the time, at career and tech meetings of industry and education, we gotta teach these kids soft skills. They’re all preaching soft skills,” he said. “Well, that’s one aspect of it, but if you’re going to be successful as a teacher, a welder, an electrician, sure you have to have soft skills, but you also have to have an ethic for hard work.
"You’re going to have to put the time in, whether it means learning new technology or getting your hands dirty. We’ll give you the tools you need to be successful, but you’re going to have to put the work in to take those tools and use those tools.”
For more information about UniTec’s latest program in pre-education, contact the school at 573-431-3300, or email Matthews at lmatthews@ncsd.k12.mo.us
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.