UniTec adds teaching program

Cauley said they’ve ordered the new, DESE-approved textbook, and with an $8,000 DESE grant, a number of technological pieces designed to enhance future educators’ education. They also worked out dual credit agreements with MAC, which will give three hours of credit for public speaking, and Southeast Missouri University, which will give three hours of credit for the Foundations of Education class, plus one hour of field experience.

“So really, they could come away with second hours of college credit,” Cauley said about students who will participate in the program beginning next fall. “Of course, they don’t have to sign up for the dual credit, but there’s a discounted rate they spend on tuition, and normally, the sending schools kick in a percentage, as well.”

The grant also includes new teacher training for the program, so Cauley, Matthews and the program’s instructor, Ann McNamara — poached from teaching English at North County High School -- are attending a conference in May. Before teaching for North County for the last five years, McNamara taught for Fredericktown for 10 years, and also taught at West County before that.

