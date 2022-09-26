UniTec announces August student of the month

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for August 2022 is Joseph Barlow, a North County senior who is pursuing a career in electrical trades.

Barlow stays busy at North County not only in the electrical program but through extracurricular activities, including soccer, basketball and track. Barlow’s post-graduation plans are to join the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #1.

“I’m honored to be a Student of the Month for UniTec. I would like to thank my instructor, Mr. (Bruce) Pratte for nominating me," Barlow said. "More so, I am thankful to be in this program where Mr. Pratte continues to teach all of us how to be successful, hardworking and respectable electricians. Mr. Pratte teaches us not only the strong work ethic required for the trade but also how to be good citizens in general and support our community.

"I’m looking forward to joining my brothers, Cody Barlow and Jacob Barlow in Local #1, who also completed Mr. Pratte’s Electrical Technology Program at UniTec,” said Barlow.

Pratte praised Barlow.

“Joey is a very good student who quickly understands drawings and projects, while paying attention to detail. He is always the first to step up when there is something to be done. He is a great leader. I look forward to seeing him succeed as an electrician, following in his two older brothers’ footsteps,” said Pratte.

For more information on the Electrical Technology program at UniTec, check out the UniTec website at www.uniteccc.com or call 573-431-3300.