UniTec announces October student

UniTec, the career and technical education center operated by North County School District, recently announced its Student of the Month for October.

Hunter Grebe, senior at Bismarck High School, is studying radio and television, and plans to attend two years at Mineral Area College before transferring to Lindenwood University for a degree related to film, coding, editing and video production.

"I would like to thank Mr. Loughary for getting me to where I am today, teaching me the skills needed for video production,” Grebe said. “His class and Upward Bound have given me the skill set to be able to work for and enjoy my time with KREI/KTJJ."

Instructor Jason Loughary said Hunter is “very talented and extremely respectful.”

“He is currently creating new videos every week for the United Way of St. Francois County's Dine Out campaign. Hunter is a positive influence on other students. He works hard to make sure everyone is included,” Loughary said. “Hunter is like having another teacher in class. When he doesn't know how to do something, he teaches himself. Hunter is also already working in the industry as he is a part-time board operator at KREI/KTJJ in Farmington.

“I am extremely proud of Hunter Grebe and I know that he will succeed in whatever he does."

