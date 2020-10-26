 Skip to main content
UniTec announces September Student of the Month
UniTec announces September Student of the Month

UniTec announces September Student

Jacob Drennan

UniTec, the career and technical education center operated by North County School District, recently announced its Student of the Month for September.

Jacob Drennen, a senior at Kingston, is studying robotics and engineering, and plans to attend Mineral Area College followed by Missouri S&T to pursue a degree in Biomedical Engineering.

"Coming to UniTec has been one of the best decisions I've made, particularly joining the Robotics and Engineering program,” he said. “Mr. Nichols's mentorship has guided me into the best direction for my future, that I could have never imagined."

Instructor Greg Nichols said Jacob “works very hard at becoming the best that he can be.”

“He volunteered and was selected as an officer for our SkillsUSA chapter. He takes all instruction very well and strives to do his best even when it is a new concept,” Nichols said. “He is also an outspoken proponent of our engineering and robotics class and excels at speaking to individuals about what Engineering and Robotics teaches and what the students accomplish. One of his goals this school year is to have perfect attendance."

