UniTec announces Student of the Month
UniTec announces Student of the Month

UniTec announces Student of the Month

UniTec Career Center recently announced its December Student of the Month, Ezra Rice. Pictured are Instructor Robert Stacy, UniTec Counselor Lindsey Matthews, Rice and UniTec Director Jeff Cauley.

Ezra Rice, a student at West County High School, was named UniTec Career Center's December Student of the Month. Rice is studying construction technology.

After graduation, Rice plans to join the workforce with the Doe Run Company, with a goal of enrolling in Heavy Machinery Operations training.

Instructor Robert Stacy said Rice has demonstrated a commitment to helping others.

"Ezra was involved with the design, build, and fitting for Halloween costumes for wheelchair-bound students," he said. "Ezra also initiated an opportunity to help with Christmas gifts for families that will struggle to purchase gifts for their children. We are proud of Ezra and his accomplishments and community support."

