UniTec awarded MACCO Grant, new building construction progresses

UniTec Career Center in Bonne Terre learned this month it would receive a sizable grant from Missouri as part of the state's efforts to advance technical education. UniTec is using the grant funds to build an additional educational facility as the local technical institution looks to accommodate its growing programs.

UniTec is one of few to qualify for the full $400,000 award offered by Missouri's Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) Grant.

The MACCO Grant, awarded through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), is intended to enhance Missouri's career and technical education (CTE) capacity.

DESE awarded the money to technical education institutions to create more opportunities for CTE students while updating and modernizing career centers' infrastructure and equipment.

The grant required local education agencies (LEAs) to submit an application and match 25% of the awarded MACCO funds.

UniTec Career Center Director Jeff Cauley said fundraising had been underway in recent months for the school's matching reimbursement.

"It was a 75-25 match [grant], and it was only available to a limited number of career centers," he explained. "So the career centers that applied for the grant and received the grant, if they receive the full amount, which we did — it was $400,000 — we have to raise $133,000 in local money to match that."

Cauley said the career center has been fundraising through the recently-formed UniTec Foundation, a 501.c.3 nonprofit entity formed by the school and its supporters. The nonprofit gives donors a tax break for their benevolence.

"We've had several people and companies that have made donations and been supportive of different fundraising efforts," said Cauley. "We've got a golf tournament coming up in April, and the proceeds will benefit the foundation as well to help us with our reimbursement money."

The UniTec director said the funds are being used to expand, to better accommodate the school's high-demand programs as they continue to grow.

"As for the construction itself, it is an 8,000-square-foot building that we're building here," Cauley said. "It's an annex on our campus, and it will be a facility that will house the Welding and Robotics programs. Both of those programs will be getting much-needed improvements and larger spaces.

"Robotics is really just kind of stuck in the corner of another building right now," Cauley mentioned. "This will give them a classroom and a nice field area to build their robots. It'll also have handicap-accessible restrooms in there, all the safety standards that we need in the building, like an eyewashing station and things of that nature.

"By building this new building, we will also expand our current Construction program and our Power Sports program because they will take on larger spaces within our existing building," he noted. "It's actually going to benefit four or five different programs, once it's all completed. It's a really good opportunity for us to get these things together and make advancements for students."

Construction for the new annex has already begun using money from previously awarded grants and fundraising. Heimburger Construction Inc. of Bonne Terre and Quality Foundations and Flatwork of Farmington were chosen for the building and foundation work.

"The UniTec Foundation raised $218,000 for a 50-50 matching grant several months ago, and we've started construction with those funds," he said. "We have a portion toward the $133,000 [matching funds] right now that we're trying to raise.

"We've had some really good partners," Cauley said. "The IDAs (Industrial Development Authorities) of different areas have supported that, as well. So we're working hard to try to raise the $133,000, and I don't foresee it being a problem. We're just happy to be in a situation where we've got this … 75-25 matching grants are almost unheard of. It's the only one I've ever heard of, in education. So we wanted to take advantage of it and I'm glad that we qualified."

Cauley said the building's foundation has been poured, footings are in, and workers are erecting the steel. The 8,000-square-foot metal facility will be located to the north of UniTec on land it owns, all visible from U.S. 67.

Cauley mentioned the students and faculty are looking forward to the expanded space. Most of the UniTec facility was first built in 1971, and it has only expanded its footprint a little since then, with a metal building erected in 2003.

The plan is for UniTec students to help build the annex since the CTE school offers classes in construction and electrical work and emphasizes hands-on learning. UniTec students have gotten experience working on similar projects for the City of Bonne Terre and Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County.

UniTec is a consortium of eight sending schools, although the North County R-1 School District owns the property and offers other administrative services to the center. The other sending schools include Central R-3, Bismarck R-5, Farmington R-7, Fredericktown R-1, Kingston K-14, North County R-1, Potosi R-3, and West County R-4.

The MACCO Grant is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and was included in Missouri Governor Mike Parson's Fiscal Year 2023 budget proposal to the General Assembly.

Gov. Parson announced the MACCO Grant winners this month and emphasized the significant role that technical education plays in meeting the demands of the state's industries and workforce.

"Career and technical education is critical to our workforce development goals here in the State of Missouri," the governor said. "Every day, the necessity for a post-secondary degree, trade, or industry-recognized credential is growing for good-paying jobs across the state, and we want to support Missourians as they seek to learn new skills, especially in our career and technical education programs."