UniTec awards Wilkerson

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for October 2022 is Colby Wilkerson, a North County senior who is pursuing a career in Culinary Arts.

"I would like to thank everyone who honored me with this award, particularly Mr. (Derek) Kauffmann for nominating me," Wilkerson said. "He has believed in me since the first week of UniTec."

Wilkerson said he loves being at UniTec and "it is hands-down the best part of my day. I've learned so much during my time here, it even led to a professional kitchen job."

He said she wasn't sure of her plans after high school, "but that's the beauty of life. You can plan and plan, but the truth is, you genuinely never know what is going to happen.

"Once again, thank you to Mr. Kauffmann and the UniTec staff for selecting me to receive this award."

UniTec Culinary Arts Instructor Derek Kauffmann praised Wilkerson.

“Colby is a North County senior who is a great leader in the kitchen when needed. He goes above and beyond in the classroom setting as well," said Kauffmann.

For more information on the Culinary Arts program at UniTec, check out the UniTec website at www.uniteccc.com or call 573-431-3300.