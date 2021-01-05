UniTec holds successful food drive

UniTec Career Center, along with partners with Save-A-Lot in Bonne Terre and the Bonne Terre Ministerial Alliance, held another annual food drive that surpassed goals.

With money raised by UniTec Career Center employees and students, Save-A-Lot makes an at-cost order of food items to be forwarded to Ministerial Alliance food pantries. According to UniTec Career Education Counselor Lindsey Matthews, 2019’s food drive brought in a record-breaking $4,800, so this year's goal was set at $5,200. The 2020 Food Drive brought in a whopping $9,225, which equaled an additional 1,100 units of food donated alongside the cash contributions.

“The community really stepped up this year. Our business donors and individuals are local, caring people who understand the importance of taking care of one another,” Matthews said. “In return for their generosity, it is important for the rest of us as community members to shop local and support these giving businesses.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Matthews said not only did the community support take the food drive to a new level, UniTec student participation also amazed her.