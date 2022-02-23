UniTec honors Cantu as Student of the Month

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for December 2021 was Gage Cantu, a Farmington senior who is pursuing Welding Technology.

Cantu’s post-graduation plans are to enter the workforce as an ironworker, through Local 396.

UniTec instructor Jon Jones praised Cantu.

“Gage excels in all areas. He works hard, has a great attitude and is a really good kid,” said Jones.

Cantu, in turn, said Jones is a very good instructor.

“He is hard on us but at the same time, he is always there," Cantu said. "I thank UniTec for giving me this opportunity the last two years."

Cantu said he was in an agriculture class his freshman year through sophomore year when his best friend, Thomas Lee, mentioned welding would be good for him.

"I never realized this place would give me my future," Cantu said. "After graduation, I plan to join the IronWorkers Local 396 with Jim Hunt of Local 396.

"Lastly, I want to thank my aunt and uncle for their support and showing me where hard work will get me. I appreciate them,” said Cantu.

For more information on the Welding Technology program at UniTec, check out the UniTec website at www.uniteccc.com or call 573-431-3300.

