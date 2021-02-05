UniTec looks to add teaching program

UniTec Career Center might be adding a new program next fall, one that’s an academic and vocational hybrid designed to send students off to a solid start in their quest for an education career.
UniTec Director Jeff Cauley and Counselor Lindsey Matthews recently visited such a vocational-technical program, Pathways to Teaching Careers program at Four Rivers Career Center in Washington, Missouri, to see how such a program could work at UniTec.
“We’re trying to attract a college-bound element in addition to the vocational-focused students we have,” Cauley said. “We want people to understand, you can still pursue college, but in high school you can still get hands-on experience with UniTec that can be very beneficial to your college career.
"At UniTec, they can put theory and philosophy into practice before committing thousands of dollars in tuition money to an occupation with which they’re not entirely familiar, except mostly as being a student on the receiving end of education.”
Cauley said the Four Rivers teaching program offers dual credit in the program with University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
“We’re talking with Mineral Area College, trying to see if we can get things worked out for dual credit. We want to make sure students can get about six hours of dual credit, whether it’s from MAC or another college or university,” Cauley said, acknowledging the local popularity of the 2+2 program between MAC and Central Methodist University.
“University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg has indicated they’d be willing to partner with us in the same way they partner with Four Rivers Career Center. So we’ll have it available, although we’d really like to work with MAC. We’ve also reached out to Southeast Missouri State University.”
Adding the teaching program was an idea that developed from a survey Cauley and Matthews conducted among students from all eight of UniTec’s sending schools: Central, Bismarck, Farmington, Fredericktown, Kingston, North County, Potosi, West County. One of the identified fields of interest was education.
“I’m working on the application to Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Our superintendents advisory committee has approved it, we’ve gotten permission from our school board to seek approval from DESE to pursue the program, and I’m in the process of getting the DESE application approved,” Cauley said. “We’re waiting for the supporting documentation from other schools, counselors, the colleges, other outside agencies.
"DESE has been encouraging along the way and have indicated we’re on the path for their approval.”
Cauley said they hope to have the program in place by next fall, and the position of director filled at the next board meeting. Anyone interested in the program should contact Cauley or Lindsey Matthews at 573-431-3300, Option 7, or JCauley@ncsd.k12.mo.us.
If the hoops are successfully jumped through, Cauley said, the program would be open to high school seniors – and, he stressed, adults — in morning and evening programs. Each program would allow for a maximum of 24 students.
“Let’s say a district sends us three students who they’ve identified want to be in the teaching profession. We’d put them in the a.m. class and the first semester, the instructor in the classroom would go over different philosophies of education, different theories of education, and they’d be introduced to a variety of different professions in the education field, such as counseling, administration, nursing, speech pathology, maintenance, food service. There would be guest speakers, visits to other places, they’d become acquainted with an overview of the fields.
“Second semester, they’d be placed in a classroom with a teacher from their sending school. They’d identify whether they’re interested in elementary or secondary education. If they’re elementary-focused, in second semester, they’d be placed in an elementary classroom about three days a week, similar to student teaching but more observational.
“We’re still working it out, but we’re thinking Mondays of second semester, they’d come to UniTec to review with their instructors the expectations for the coming week — their teacher would say, ‘This week, we’re developing lesson plans, or unit plans, or teaching this block’. Then Tuesday through Thursday, they’d be in with the teachers, working and learning. The instructor of our program would visit these students over the course of those three days to see how they’re doing.
“On Fridays, the students would come back to UniTec for reflections, assessments, testing, and review.”
Balancing the theoretical with the practical is the name of the game, Cauley said.
“As much as I learned in college about teaching, I learned as much in the workforce about how people learn, how they pay attention, what they respect as an educator. It’s just as valuable as taking a class on the theories of education,” he said. “That’s why this program, if you look at the way I designed it, it’s a hybrid model of theory and practice.
"I don’t want you grading papers, I don’t want you making copies for the teacher, I want you asking, ‘Hey, tomorrow we’re reading a chapter of Great Gatsby, can I make a PowerPoint regarding the vocabulary?’”
Cauley said with any success, it will be a way of ensuring a steady supply of alma-mater instructors among the sending school districts.
“The way we see the class working, it’s a homegrown approach for the sending school districts. MAC has the 2+2 program, I want this to be a feeder for MAC, and CMU or SEMO, but also a source for that student’s school district to grow their own teachers,” he said.
“When I look at the North County employees who are the most loyal employees, they’re the ones who, like me, have been here from high school graduation, we got our education, and we might have worked elsewhere at some point, but we wanted to come back to our alma mater to teach. It means something to us.”
