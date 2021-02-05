UniTec looks to add teaching program

“On Fridays, the students would come back to UniTec for reflections, assessments, testing, and review.”

Balancing the theoretical with the practical is the name of the game, Cauley said.

“As much as I learned in college about teaching, I learned as much in the workforce about how people learn, how they pay attention, what they respect as an educator. It’s just as valuable as taking a class on the theories of education,” he said. “That’s why this program, if you look at the way I designed it, it’s a hybrid model of theory and practice.

"I don’t want you grading papers, I don’t want you making copies for the teacher, I want you asking, ‘Hey, tomorrow we’re reading a chapter of Great Gatsby, can I make a PowerPoint regarding the vocabulary?’”

Cauley said with any success, it will be a way of ensuring a steady supply of alma-mater instructors among the sending school districts.

“The way we see the class working, it’s a homegrown approach for the sending school districts. MAC has the 2+2 program, I want this to be a feeder for MAC, and CMU or SEMO, but also a source for that student’s school district to grow their own teachers,” he said.

“When I look at the North County employees who are the most loyal employees, they’re the ones who, like me, have been here from high school graduation, we got our education, and we might have worked elsewhere at some point, but we wanted to come back to our alma mater to teach. It means something to us.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

