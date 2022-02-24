UniTec makes plans for annex

UniTec Career Center will be embarking on a massive fundraising campaign soon in an urgent effort to raise $118,300 by May 15, according to the vocational center’s director, Jeff Cauley.

Cauley spoke during the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Pizza 101 on Wednesday.

The money will be used to build an annex to the vo-tech school, which was first built in 1971 and hasn’t expanded its footprint much since then, other than a metal building constructed in 2003.

“At our UniTec Showcase on March 1, we’ll have an informational booth for the foundation we just started to support UniTec,” he said. “We should have the bank account with First State Community Bank up and running by that time. But since this is a match grant, we’ve really got to get going on it.”

Since the UniTec Foundation will be a 501.C.3 organization, donations to it should be tax-deductible.

North County Superintendent Katie Bockman said raising the money might be a challenge, but she has high hopes. While UniTec is a consortium of eight sending schools, the North County School District owns the property and offers other administrative services to the center.

“From now until May, it’ll be a pretty hardcore fundraising time,” Bockman said Thursday, “but Jeff’s got a lot of energy and motivation, they’ve really been rejuvenating and re-energizing UniTec and we’re encouraging them every step of the way.”

Cauley said they applied for the grant late last summer. It’s a competitive grant from the federal government, available for up to $200,000, and it requires the matching money up front. Cauley said of the 57 schools that applied, UniTec was one of only 10 selected to receive grants. They received word they’d won the grant only recently.

“I’m pretty confident we can raise the money, we have great industry partnerships and a lot of friends who are invested in the way we provide career and technical education, but it’ll be busy for a while, raising this money,” he said.

The plan is for UniTec students to build the annex, since the career and technical education school offers classes in construction and electrical work and emphasizes hands-on learning. UniTec students have gotten experience working on similar projects for the City of Bonne Terre and Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County.

Cauley said if the fundraising effort is successful, an 80 x 100 square foot building would be erected on the grounds next to the center, where the old Country Way Nursery business operated for decades. The nursery ceased business almost two decades ago, around the time Old 67/Raider Road was rerouted and the roundabouts were put in on either side of US 67.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

