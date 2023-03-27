"I would like to start off by thanking my teacher, Mr. [Rob] Stacy. He's had one of the biggest impacts on my life than any teacher I've ever had. He's taught me a lot of new things that I wouldn't even know if I had not attended UniTec," Stafford said. "I thank all of the staff at Fredericktown and UniTec for all their support as well. If I could give anyone advice it would have to be to not give up. Keep your head up and remember this verse: 'I can do anything through the Lord that gives me strength.' -Phillipians 4:13,” said Stafford.