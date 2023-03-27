UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for February 2023 is Hunter Stafford, a Fredericktown senior who is pursuing a career in Construction Technology.
"I would like to start off by thanking my teacher, Mr. [Rob] Stacy. He's had one of the biggest impacts on my life than any teacher I've ever had. He's taught me a lot of new things that I wouldn't even know if I had not attended UniTec," Stafford said. "I thank all of the staff at Fredericktown and UniTec for all their support as well. If I could give anyone advice it would have to be to not give up. Keep your head up and remember this verse: 'I can do anything through the Lord that gives me strength.' -Phillipians 4:13,” said Stafford.
Pathways to Teaching instructor Elizabeth McNamara accompanied Hunter and seven other UniTec students on a trip to the Missouri State Capitol’s Legislative Day.
People are also reading…
“He spoke eloquently and earnestly to the senators and representatives in support of his program, Construction Technology, and was an outstanding student representative for both the program and the UniTec Career Center,” McNamara said.
For more information on CTE Programs offered at UniTec, check out the UniTec website at www.uniteccc.com or call 573-431-3300.