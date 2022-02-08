UniTec puts out call to Parkland businesses, readies for Showcase

The local career and technical education (CTE) school is holding an open house on March 1, 6-8 p.m., to showcase the way its programs transform into real careers with better-than-average pay.

UniTec Career Center officials are hoping the Parkland’s employers will join them in helping them share that career information, and to help show off the lucrative careers that can be obtained in the skilled trade fields.

Lindsey Matthews, career education counselor for UniTec, said the UniTec Career Showcase night is not only a way to welcome interested adults and high school students to find out more about the trade school’s programs and maybe even enroll, it’s an excellent way for local businesses to show off the work they do and to recruit future employees.

“Here at UniTec we are proud to partner with local and regional employers. We have welcomed tremendous growth in our advisory committees and communication with area employers, with our Showcase Night being a gateway to the growth,” she said. “Our mission here at UniTec is to network with industry and identify needs, then develop skilled training that will create employees who are ready, willing and eager to put their skills to work.”

Matthews said businesses interested in meeting the next generation of employees are welcome to set up information booths to present their business mission information and application processes, or just to be present for visitor inquiries, from 6-8 p.m., March 1, at the UniTec Career Center located at 7163 Raider Rd., Bonne Terre.

“I have been promoting our Showcase night to students and parents as a way for students to learn local employment opportunities. Many of our students have already determined whether they plan to attend post-graduation CTE training or if they will enter directly into the workforce after graduation,” Matthews said. “They are interested in discussing wages, benefits, working conditions, etc. At the same time, I hope our industry guests are able to use this evening as a recruiting tool for future employees.”

Matthews added the whole evening is open to the public and community members of all ages and no registration is required to visit. For more information or to register a booth, employers can contact Matthews at 573-431-3300 ext. 7, or lmatthews@ncsd.k12.mo.us.

Matthews said UniTec’s 12 programs will be showcased that night: Automotive Technology, Collision Repair Technology, Construction Technology, Culinary Arts, Digital Media, Electrical Technology, Graphic Design/Communication, Health Services, Pathways to Teaching, Project Lead The Way: Engineering & Design, PowerSports Equipment Technology, and Welding Technology.

Matthews said so far this year, UniTec has served nearly 60 adult learners and 480 high school students, juniors and seniors, from the sending-school districts of Bismarck, Central, Farmington, Fredericktown, Kingston, North County, Potosi, St. Paul and West County high schools. Any adult also interested in enrolling in the programs can attend that night, and can call UniTec’s Adult Education Office at 573-431-3300 for more information.

“UniTec has welcomed a renewed interest, respect, support and appreciation from our community. We have created a UniTec Education Foundation group consisting of 16 area employers, for example, and are looking forward to heightened interest in the months and years to come,” Matthews said. “Whether it be economic demands along with our strong leadership at UniTec Career Center, it is a proud time to be educators of skilled trade. We open our Showcase doors to all community members to share the successes of your Career and Technical Trade Center and students.”

Matthews said the evening is expected to be a relaxed, informative service to potential students and their families to check out what the career center programs entail.

Several current students will be able to show their families, employers, visitors and future students some of the projects they’re working on or have completed, instructors will be on hand to explain the finer details of the programs and answer questions, and industry partners will be able to provide concrete proof of how the programs pay off, as well as share information about the kinds of employees they hire. Light refreshments, popcorn, cotton candy, a few give-a-ways and even a career education scavenger hunt for younger visitors will be provided.

Skilled trades are being highlighted statewide this week by Gov. Mike Parson, who has pledged to bolster vocational training using part of the state’s ample budget for American Recovery Plan Act funds.

On Wednesday, Parson is scheduled to proclaim February as Career and Technical Education Month and attend a Workforce and Higher Education roundtable discussion with university and community college leaders from Kansas City. On Thursday, Parson is scheduled to hold a similar roundtable in Springfield, and on Friday, he’ll venture as far east as Columbia for another roundtable discussion. He’ll be touring Metropolitan Community College’s new Advanced Technical Skills Institute and the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Institute.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

